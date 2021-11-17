University of Guelph launching Black Canadians minor program

The Black Canadians Studies Program will launch in fall of 2022 at the University of Guelph. (Image: University of Guelph) (Nov. 16, 2021) The Black Canadians Studies Program will launch in fall of 2022 at the University of Guelph. (Image: University of Guelph) (Nov. 16, 2021)

Kitchener Top Stories