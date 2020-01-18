KITCHENER -- Brantford Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pedestrian who was struck by a snowplow on Saturday night.

It happened on Murray Street, near Riddolls Avenue, around 7 p.m.

The man was taken by ambulance to a Hamilton hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say the man wasn’t carrying anything that would identify him.

No description or age has been released.

Anyone who witnesses the incident, or may know the identity of the man, is asked to call Brantford Police.

They also say that the plow involved was privately-owned and was not operated by the city.