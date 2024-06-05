Unexpected challenges for internationally educated registered nurses in Ontario

Being a registered nurse is Emil Patricio’s calling in life, but getting that dream job in Ontario has been harder than he expected.

Patricio emigrated from the Philippines in 2011 and now lives in Guelph, Ont.

While he already has his Bachelor of Science in nursing, turns out it’s not transferrable in Canada.

“People from the Philippines are known for health care - particularly as a nurse. Our education there as nurse is very comprehensive,” he explained.

Patricio has had to take on low paying jobs that aren’t in his field since coming to Canada.

A move that feels like a major setback.

He spent almost a decade volunteering at hospitals in Waterloo Region, worked as a PSW, and went back to school for nursing at Conestoga College. Ultimately though, he had to travel west since the process of becoming an RN there was much faster.

“After I pass my NCLEX exam in New York I figured that I cannot work or I cannot transfer it here in Ontario right away. Most Filipinos are driving in that direction, going to Alberta,” he said. “Can you imagine in just 10 days I got my license there.”

For many international RN hopefuls, the process can take months or even years.

Patricio said he spent more than $7,000 towards becoming an RN in Ontario – all paid out of pocket.

By speaking out about his experience, he hopes it helps other RN’s who are facing similar struggles.

“It was a disaster”

The Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO) said they’ve long been advocating for the College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) to expedite the process for internationally educated nurses.

They added that it’s only getting better now.

“Before there were thousands and thousands of applicants waiting. And the situation has tremendously, tremendously improved. Night and day improved,” said RNAO CEO Doris Grinspun. “Before that it was a disaster and hence why RNAO took it on.”

She feels for those who have had to face barriers.

“We are not the regulatory body, but on behalf of the profession I apologize to every single internationally educated nurse that's going through hurdles that are absolutely preventable,” Grinspun added.

Changes in motion

The governing body said they have improved the process and are continuing to do so.

“CNO is proposing changes to registration regulations to the Ontario government, which will enable applicants to meet the education requirement if they complete a minimum level of nursing education recognized or approved in the jurisdiction it was taken,” said Kristi Green, a CNO spokesperson, in a statement to CTV News.

The CNO said, if approved, 80 per cent of international applicants will meet the needed educational requirement.

It comes during a trying time for the healthcare industry.

“We have been predicting for a decade or more, that by 2025, [there will be a] 30,000 shortfall of nurses,” Grinspun said.

Minister of Health

CTV News also heard from the Minister of Health’s office who said, since October 2022, they’ve been working to break down barriers for internationally educated nurses.

“Since then we saw a record breaking year of registered new nurses (17,000), with nearly half being internationally educated,” Hannah Jensen, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said.

The ministry said the government will continue to work with its partners to strengthen the healthcare workforce for years to come.