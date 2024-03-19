Ukrainian stranded at Toronto airport falls victim to theft
A Ukrainian newcomer had most of his belongings stolen during a three-day stay at Toronto Pearson Airport.
Vitali Laktionov landed at the airport last week. Because he had nowhere else to go, he stayed there. He said while he was sleeping, someone took almost everything he owned except his phone.
“My feeling was very bad because I [was] alone, my English is not well, I don’t have friends and I don’t have parents in this city,” he said.
His clothing, passport and documents were all taken. An airport organization put him in touch with Grassroots Response to the Ukrainian Crisis (GRUC) – a Waterloo Region group that helps newcomers find homes, documents, jobs and community support.
“They sent him to us and now we’ve started going through the process of getting all the documents reinstated and getting him clothing,” Stephanie Goertz, the founder of the group, said.
Laktionov is living at a home in Cambridge with a few other Ukrainian newcomers.
“It’s perfect because all of us are Ukrainian. It’s my people,” he said with a smile.
He’s one of more than 850 people GRUC has helped over the past two years.
“The settlement support that we thought or hoped would be there for them really didn’t support them to make sure that they could settle in Canada,” Goertz said.
The group has about a dozen properties around Waterloo Region, with several people living at each one.
With no government funding, they’re turning to the community for financial support. A GoFundMe page has been launched in hopes of raising $200,000 to go towards more rental properties in Waterloo Region and beyond.
“So we can have money in our bank account so that we feel we can go out and rent more properties and go into communities to help build these amazing spaces,” Goertz said.
“We’re getting them clothing, we’re getting them food, we’re getting them to English classes all within a two or three week time period. So there’s a lot of energy around our houses.”
Influx of newcomers before deadline
On March 31, there’s a federal government deadline for Ukrainian newcomers.
According to the government’s website, it’s the last day they can enter Canada and receive special measures and various supports offered under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel.
Because of that, Goertz said there is an influx of people arriving now and looking for homes. Many have no place to go.
“There’s people that started living and working in other countries like Poland and Czech and they tried to make it work,” she said. “And they’re still trying to make it work, but then they wonder ‘I’m really struggling. Is Canada a better option?”
“There’s a lot of turmoil of trying to figure out what direction do they go in for the rest of their life and this deadline is quickly approaching.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian stranded at Toronto airport falls victim to theft
A Ukrainian newcomer had most of his belongings stolen during a three-day stay at Toronto Pearson Airport.
'My compass': Ben Mulroney, son of late prime minister, reflects on his father's legacy
Ben Mulroney says his father would be happy to see how Canadians have come together in the wake of his passing: and how his time as prime minister, both personally and politically, made lives better for people in Canada and around the world.
B.C. climate activist facing deportation next month, lawyer says
A young climate activist who helped organize a series of protests across B.C.'s Lower Mainland is facing deportation unless the government approves his permanent residency application over the next few weeks, according to his lawyer.
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facility
The family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
Kate's photo of late Queen was doctored, agency says, as princess spotted in public for first time in months
Another official photograph involving Catherine, Princess of Wales was digitally manipulated, according to a leading photo agency, sparking a second royal retouching controversy just as Kate was spotted in public for the first time in months.
Violent arrest of Ottawa man a case of mistaken identity, say police
An Orleans man is looking for answers and an apology after he was mistakenly and violently arrested by an Ottawa police officer last month.
Liberal MP 'reflecting' on place in caucus after NDP Palestinian statehood motion debacle
The late-night Liberal watering-down of an NDP motion regarding the recognition of Palestinian statehood on Monday prompted anger and disappointment among both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian advocacy groups. And, it has left one Liberal MP saying he felt 'isolated' and is now 'reflecting' on his place within caucus.
'A heart of gold': Former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon dead at age 52
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
What we can expect from spring after one of the country's warmest winters
Spring officially rolls in Tuesday night and Canadians are eagerly waiting to see what weather the season will bring.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.