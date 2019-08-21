

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Regional Police say one person was extricated from their vehicle after a crash in Kitchener Wednesday evening.

Police and fire crews were called to the two-vehicle collision in intersection of Edna and Frederick Streets around 3 p.m.

As a result of the collision one of the vehicles landed on its side, leaving a person trapped inside.

They were taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

No one else was hurt.

There is no word at this time on any charges.