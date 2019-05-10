

CTV Kitchener





Two 16-year-old boys are facing charges in connection to a bank robbery in Kitchener.

On February 23, two suspects entered the Scotiabank on Courtland Avenue East.

They demanded money before fleeing the area in a white Volkswagen Jetta.

Durham Regional Police say a 16-year-old from Mississauga and a 16-year-old from Brantford are now facing charges in relation to the robbery.

The Mississauga teen and Michael Christopher, a 20-year-old from Etobicoke, are also charged with a bank robbery that happened in Grimsby on February 27.

The teens cannot be named due to their age.

Durham Police say they worked with Niagara Regional Police and Waterloo Regional Police during their investigation.