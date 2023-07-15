Two taken to hospital after SUV hits Waterloo LCBO

A SUV hit an LCBO in Waterloo early Saturday morning, and police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

First responders were called to King Street and William Street East around 2 a.m.

Waterloo regional police said the driver of a Kia SUV lost control at a bend in the road, sending the vehicle into a nearby LCBO store.

Damage could be seen on the brickwork of the building, as well as two bike racks and a tree.

Two 56-year-old men were in the SUV at the time of the collision.

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital outside the region with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger in the SUV also had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

King Street in Uptown Waterloo was closed for several hours.

Police said their investigation is ongoing but do believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

No charges have been laid at this time.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CONCERNS

“It really does hammer home the point at how unsafe this crime makes the roadways for everyone,” Scott Verhoeve, the vice-president of Waterloo Region’s chapter of MADD, told CTV News. “We don’t know what decisions other people are making behind the wheel so people have to focus on the things that they can do to address this problem. If you see someone driving unsafe, call 911.”

“I’m horrified, but I’m not surprised,” one resident commented.

“You give people all the information they could possibly need to not do it, but they’re still going to make that choice, and how do you stop them?” asked Waterloo resident Olivia Marchioni.

MADD, or Mothers Against Drunk Driving, have seen an increase in the number of impaired driving incidents across the region.

“We always know around the long weekends, and certainly as the summer months happen, people are getting out and socializing,” said Verhoeve. “As a result, we tend to see increases as well.”

Police laid 85 impaired driving charges in June, a 22 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Marchioni believes more public transit options could have an impact dangerous driving.

“It’s just not made available at times when it’s not profitable, which is when I think this sort of incident is actually most likely to occur. I think there’s definitely work that needs to be done in that area to try and make it easier for people to make other choices.”

MADD Canada said there’s no excuse for risking lives.

“People have the responsibility to find a safe ride home,” explained Verhoeve. “They have to plan that ride home before they put themselves in that position. If they know they’re going to drive, then make sure you have a way to get home.”

-- With reporting by CTV’s Hannah Schmidt