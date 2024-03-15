Two taken to hospital after stabbing in Kitchener
Two people are in hospital after a stabbing in Kitchener.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Chandler Drive around 10:15 a.m. Friday.
“I woke up to my roommate… he says: ‘Andy there's been a stabbing next door, and I go: ‘Holy cow, that's pretty crazy," said Andrew Cowell, who lives nearby.
Two men, who police referred to as “victims” in a social media post, were sent to hospitals outside the region with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were not available for an interview on Friday. They have not said if they’re looking for any suspects, nor if anyone is in custody. It’s also not known if the people involved knew each other.
Police respond to reports of a stabbing on Chandler Drive in Kitchener on March 15, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV Kitchener)
There was heavy police presence in the area throughout the day. As of 11:30 a.m., there were at least half a dozen police cruisers parked outside an apartment building on Chandler Drive. A tactical team and the canine unit were also on scene.
Residents who live nearby say crime has been common in the neighbourhood – particularly over the past few years.
“Especially where the cops are now – I always see a bunch of problems there,” said neighbour Sidney Kettle.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
De-escalation efforts proving 'unsuccessful' as lengthy Calgary standoff wears on
Calgary police remain posted outside a Penbrooke Meadows home with an armed suspect barricaded inside, and de-escalation efforts proving unsuccessful as the standoff passes the 24-hour mark.
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
Video shows large flames engulfing Brampton home where remains of family were found
New video has surfaced showing last week’s large fire at a Brampton home where the remains of three family members were found.
'You just have to laugh': Winnipeg woman's car stolen, recovered and then stolen again
A Winnipeg woman said she can only laugh at her bad luck after her car was stolen in November, recovered – and then it was stolen again.
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says he's not endorsing Trump
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says he will not be backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
Significant police presence and a eulogy from Wayne Gretzky: Details revealed about funeral for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and Pierre Karl Peladeau are expected to speak at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, who died last month at age 84.
Shohei Ohtani reveals his new wife's identity -- she's also a star athlete
The mystery is finally over. Two weeks after making the surprise announcement of his marriage, Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani has revealed his new wife’s identity – and she’s also a top athlete.
Man who posed as cop during deadly Vancouver home invasion sentenced to 7 years
A man who posed as a police officer during a 2021 home invasion that left a Vancouver senior dead has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Canada could follow U.S. and ban TikTok, tech analyst says
If the U.S. bans TikTok over national security concerns, a tech analyst says Canada could follow suit.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.