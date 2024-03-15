Two taken to hospital after stabbing in Kitchener

Two people are in hospital after a stabbing in Kitchener.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Chandler Drive around 10:15 a.m. Friday.

“I woke up to my roommate… he says: ‘Andy there's been a stabbing next door, and I go: ‘Holy cow, that's pretty crazy," said Andrew Cowell, who lives nearby.

Two men, who police referred to as “victims” in a social media post, were sent to hospitals outside the region with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were not available for an interview on Friday. They have not said if they’re looking for any suspects, nor if anyone is in custody. It’s also not known if the people involved knew each other.

Police respond to reports of a stabbing on Chandler Drive in Kitchener on March 15, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV Kitchener)

There was heavy police presence in the area throughout the day. As of 11:30 a.m., there were at least half a dozen police cruisers parked outside an apartment building on Chandler Drive. A tactical team and the canine unit were also on scene.

Residents who live nearby say crime has been common in the neighbourhood – particularly over the past few years.

“Especially where the cops are now – I always see a bunch of problems there,” said neighbour Sidney Kettle.