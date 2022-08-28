Two people taken to hospital after pair of fires in Brantford

The Brantford Fire Department says three people and one dog were rescued from a burning residential building Saturday night.

Crews were called to the fire at a four-unit apartment building on Terrace Hill Street in Brantford around 9:30 p.m.

Brantford Fire Chief Todd Binkley said the flames started outside the building. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by fire officials and police.

Binkley said two people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The fire resulted in an estimated $80,000 worth of damage.

SECOND FIRE CAUSES ESTIMATED $300,000 IN DAMAGES

Around seven hours later, flames erupted at a duplex less than 200 metres away from the fire on Terrace Hill Street.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the structure fire on Buffalo Street around 4:15 a.m., Binkley said.

The building’s occupants were able to get out without help from firefighters.

The flames caused an estimated $300,000 of damage. Binkley said the Buffalo Street fire is under investigation by Brantford Fire.