Kitchener

    • Two people injured after vehicle smashes into Kitchener business

    A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener)

    Two people inside a Kitchener business were hurt after police say a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the building.

    In a news release, Waterloo regional police said officers were called the business in the area of Fairway Road South and Manitou Drive around 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

    Police said the driver, a 42-year-old man, lost control of his vehicle in a parking lot and hit the building, causing extensive damage.

    Two people inside suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    The driver was arrested and charged with dangerous operation.

    More to come.

