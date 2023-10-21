Two people injured after vehicle smashes into Kitchener business

Two people inside a Kitchener business were hurt after police say a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the building.

In a news release, Waterloo regional police said officers were called the business in the area of Fairway Road South and Manitou Drive around 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said the driver, a 42-year-old man, lost control of his vehicle in a parking lot and hit the building, causing extensive damage.

Two people inside suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver was arrested and charged with dangerous operation.

More to come.