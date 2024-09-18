Two people arrested for alleged public sex act
A Guelph man and woman have been arrested after a couple was recorded reportedly having sex in a crowded public area earlier this month.
On Tuesday, an employee of a downtown business told Guelph Police about an incident that happened outside the business near Wyndham Street North and Quebec Street at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 3.
A short video of the act was posted on X on Tuesday, but the video was later removed.
An officer viewed a different video and identified the two people involved.
On Wednesday morning, a 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were arrested for committing an incident act.
