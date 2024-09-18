KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two people arrested for alleged public sex act

    Downtown Guelph
    A Guelph man and woman have been arrested after a couple was recorded reportedly having sex in a crowded public area earlier this month.

    On Tuesday, an employee of a downtown business told Guelph Police about an incident that happened outside the business near Wyndham Street North and Quebec Street at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 3.

    A short video of the act was posted on X  on Tuesday, but the video was later removed.

    An officer viewed a different video and identified the two people involved.

    On Wednesday morning, a 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were arrested for committing an incident act.

