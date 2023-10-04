Kitchener

    • Two people arrested for alleged carjacking at Contestoga Mall

    Conestoga Mall in Waterloo is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015. Conestoga Mall in Waterloo is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015.

    Waterloo regional police say two males have been arrested in connection to an alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall.

    In a tweet posted at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday, police said they responded to the mall after getting reports of a car stolen at gunpoint.

    In an update at 3:18 p.m., police said officers had arrested two males and seized two imitation firearms.

    No injuries were reported.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News