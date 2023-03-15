Two men charged after robbing a food delivery driver

Two males have been arrested and charged after police say they robbed a delivery driver with a knife in Kitchener on Monday.

On Tuesday, regional police issued a media release about the incident that happened around 9:35 p.m., in the area of Stirling Avenue South and Charles Street East.

Police said that two male suspects approached a delivery driver while holding a knife. The suspects stole a food delivery order before fleeing the area.

The victim did not suffer any physical injuries.

An 18-year-old man from Toronto and a 19-year-old Kitchener man were both charged with robbery and theft. The Toronto man was also charged with two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.