Two men arrested after hatchet wielding man reported in Guelph

Two men have been charged after several 911 calls were made about a man with a hatchet chasing another man in Guelph.

The calls started coming in around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived on Wyndham Street North, they said they quickly seized the hatchet and arrested a man.

Investigators said he had been arguing with another man shortly before. They said the other man left the area and returned with a glass bottle, which he broke on the ground and threw at the first man, who was able to block the projectile with his hand.

Police said the man then grabbed a hatched and chased his assailant.

The second man involved in the incident was arrested a short distance away.

A 39-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 36-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and failing to comply with a release order.