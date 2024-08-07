KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two men arrested after hatchet wielding man reported in Guelph

    A hatchet is seen lodged in a stump in this stock image. (Troy Squillaci/Pexels.com) A hatchet is seen lodged in a stump in this stock image. (Troy Squillaci/Pexels.com)
    Two men have been charged after several 911 calls were made about a man with a hatchet chasing another man in Guelph.

    The calls started coming in around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    When officers arrived on Wyndham Street North, they said they quickly seized the hatchet and arrested a man.

    Investigators said he had been arguing with another man shortly before. They said the other man left the area and returned with a glass bottle, which he broke on the ground and threw at the first man, who was able to block the projectile with his hand.

    Police said the man then grabbed a hatched and chased his assailant.

    The second man involved in the incident was arrested a short distance away.

    A 39-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    A 36-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and failing to comply with a release order.

