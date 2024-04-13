Two drivers seriously hurt in Kitchener crash

KITCHENER
    The drivers of two vehicles have both been seriously injured following a crash at a major Kitchener intersection.

    Emergency crews were called to University Avenue and Fischer-Hallman Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a collision between a van and sedan.

    The sedan driver was taken to an out-of-region hospital for his injuries, while the van driver was taken to a local hospital.

    The intersection was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

    Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Waterloo regional police.

