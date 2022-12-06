Two deaths in four days prompt toxic drug alert in Waterloo region

Increased reports of overdoses, including two suspected drug-poisoning deaths, during the first four days of December has prompted an alert from the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy.

Public health officials believe the substance involved is fentanyl and it’s been reported to cause chest rigidity in some cases. Multiple doses of naloxone have been needed to reverse drug poisonings.

Public health advises keeping extra naloxone on hand while waiting for emergency services to arrive. If the person slips back into a drug poisoning state, also known as an overdose, administer another dose.