Two arrests made after late night Cambridge stabbing
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people following a late night stabbing in Cambridge.
Emergency crews were called to a licensed establishment on Water Street around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say they found a male with several stab wounds and, with help from people calling into them, were able to identity two suspects. They were found and arrested around 7 p.m.
A 29-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and carrying a concealed weapon. A 24-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged with assault.
London
-
Overpass demolished at Dorchester Road and Highway 401
The overpass at Dorchester Road has been demolished, and traffic is flowing freely on the 401.
-
Sarnia police make arrest after violent home invasion
A Sarnia man has been charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights take Game 2 in series with Kitchener
Kasper Halttunen scored the game-winning goal and added two assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Kitchener Rangers 5-1 in OHL playoff action on Saturday.
Windsor
-
Windsor man embarks on 17-day walk from Detroit to Nashville
As a seasoned guitar player and the owner of a music-themed lounge in downtown Windsor, Michael Showers knows a thing or two about the power of a good melody on a person’s soul — but his mission to walk more than 850 kilometres through four U.S. states might be his greatest hit yet.
-
Windsor police arrest suspect wanted for stabbing incident
Windsor police have located and arrested a wanted suspect allegedly involved in a stabbing incident.
-
Drunk driver charged after allegedly driving into two vehicles
On Saturday, the Chatham-Kent Police were contacted for a motor vehicle collision on Bristol Drive where two vehicles were struck.
Barrie
-
Young Elmvale prodigy recognized for coding talents
A 12-year-old local with autism has been recognized for his creativity and video game coding.
-
Barrie Food Bank hopes to knock hunger out of the park with annual celebrity baseball tournament
Local celebrities and politicians from Barrie will be swinging for the fences next month when the Barrie Food Bank's second annual Home Runs For The Hungry baseball game returns.
-
Deteriorating conditions closes roadway in Essa Township
A section of 5th Line in Essa Township has been closed this weekend due to deteriorating road conditions.
Northern Ontario
-
More northern Ont. towns affected by flooding, emergencies declared
The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking motorists to use caution while driving due to road damage and wash outs from recent flooding.
-
-
Northern Ont. town declares emergency due to flooding
After declaring a state of emergency Friday afternoon as Murdoch Creek spilled over its banks, municipal officials in Kirkland Lake, Ont., say the situation has 'significantly improved.'
Ottawa
-
Seriously injured woman extricated following 2-vehicle collision at east Ottawa intersection
Ottawa Fire Services says crews have extricated a trapped woman, 31, following a two-vehicle collision that happened at a major east Ottawa intersection Sunday morning.
-
Would I ever be qualified for a mortgage?
Housing has become one of the most talked about topics in Canada, as the country deals with high interest rates affecting mortgages and approvals.
-
Low-lying areas of Ottawa River at increased risk of flooding in coming weeks
Increasing water levels in the Ottawa River basin could create flooding in low-lying areas in the coming weeks, after above-normal temperatures and a recent spring storm increase the risk across the region.
Toronto
-
-
Police release images of suspect in TTC sex assault investigation
Toronto police have released images of a suspect believed to have sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents on the Toronto transit system this week.
-
Man in his 60s killed after car strikes large granite boulder east of Toronto
Police say a man in his 60s is dead after his vehicle left the road in Clarington on Saturday afternoon and struck a large granite boulder.
Montreal
-
Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say
A police operation into stolen vehicles showed how Canada’s second-largest port in Montreal has become a key transport hub for stolen vehicle exports. Police say that's because of the port's strategic location and large container volume.
-
'The Parti Québécois is indeed the leading political force in Quebec,' says leader
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon called his party the leading force in Quebec politics, and is calling on all stripes of Quebecers to get behind the independence movement.
-
Quebec zoo examined animal behaviour during last week's total solar eclipse
A Quebec zoo took advantage of last Monday's total solar eclipse to study the behaviours of some of its animals. The zoo's research and conservation department was approached by an astrophysics professor from the Université du Québec à Montréal about taking part in an animal behaviour study and collecting data on how they reacted during the rare phenomenon.
Atlantic
-
Inmate escapes from Dorchester Penitentiary, is recaptured shortly after
An inmate from the Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., escaped for a short time on Saturday before being arrested once again.
-
Moncton Wellness Expo expects to draw a crowd of 3,500
Filled with 62 different vendors this year, the Moncton Wellness Expo aims to provide something for everyone when it comes to their personal health journey this weekend.
-
Competitive axe throwing team in Moncton sets sights on two major goals for 2024
New Brunswick’s competitive axe throwing team, the Chocolate River Chuckers, has its sights set on two major goals this year: growing the sport and competing at worlds in Thirsk, U.K.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating stabbing outside St. James restaurant
Winnipeg police are investigating a fight that saw two men stabbed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a St. James restaurant.
-
Serious assault on Winnipeg’s Main Street prompts police investigation
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing on Main Street Saturday morning.
-
‘Something everybody in Manitoba should see’: Historical maps on display at Archives of Manitoba
Hundreds of history buffs made their way through the Archives of Manitoba Friday and Saturday for the organization’s open house that featured an array of historical maps.
Calgary
-
Remembering the Rwandan genocide 30 years later
A group of Calgarians gathered Saturday for a memorial event hosted by the Rwandan Canadian Society of Calgary to mark the 30th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide.
-
Person hospitalized following residential fire late Saturday night in northeast
One person was transported to hospital late Saturday evening after a fire at a residence on the 50 block of Anaheim Green N.E.
-
Edmonton
-
-
SUV crashes through 2 townhomes in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning
Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a residential complex in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning.
-
New film explore medical marvels at Telus World of Science Edmonton
A new film opened over the weekend at the Telus World of Science Edmonton, inviting viewers for an inside look at the human body.
Vancouver
-
8 years since B.C. declared public health emergency, toxic drug crisis rages on
Eight years to the day after British Columbia declared a public health emergency, Premier David Eby says the toxic drug crisis has had a “catastrophic impact” on families and communities.
-
Abbotsford gang unit stepping up presence at bars, restaurants
Police in Abbotsford will be regularly attending bars and restaurants in the city in order to try to prevent public violence associated with B.C.'s gang conflict, according to the department.
-
Thousands enjoy 45th annual Vaisakhi parade in Vancouver
Thousands gathered in South Vancouver Saturday to take part in the city's 45th annual Vaisakhi parade and festival.