Two arrests made after late night Cambridge stabbing

Waterloo regional police have arrested two people following a late night stabbing in Cambridge.

Emergency crews were called to a licensed establishment on Water Street around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say they found a male with several stab wounds and, with help from people calling into them, were able to identity two suspects. They were found and arrested around 7 p.m.

A 29-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and carrying a concealed weapon. A 24-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged with assault.