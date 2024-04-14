KITCHENER
Kitchener

Two arrests made after late night Cambridge stabbing

Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people following a late night stabbing in Cambridge.

Emergency crews were called to a licensed establishment on Water Street around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say they found a male with several stab wounds and, with help from people calling into them, were able to identity two suspects. They were found and arrested around 7 p.m.

A 29-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and carrying a concealed weapon. A 24-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged with assault.

