Truck leaves roadway and lands in Huron County creek : OPP

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the cause of a crash after police say a pickup truck left the roadway and landed upright in a small creek on Thursday.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at around 1 p.m., on Airport Line between Huron and Kirkton Roads in the South Huron.

The driver is facing non-life threatening injuries, according to OPP.

Police included images that show a black truck in a creek with damage to its front end.

Police said the road is closed temporarily while work is done to remove the vehicle.