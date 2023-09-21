Kitchener

    • Truck leaves roadway and lands in Huron County creek : OPP

    Crash in South Huron on Sept. 21, 2023. (Submitted/OPP) Crash in South Huron on Sept. 21, 2023. (Submitted/OPP)

    Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the cause of a crash after police say a pickup truck left the roadway and landed upright in a small creek on Thursday.

    Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at around 1 p.m., on Airport Line between Huron and Kirkton Roads in the South Huron.

    The driver is facing non-life threatening injuries, according to OPP.

    Police included images that show a black truck in a creek with damage to its front end.

    Police said the road is closed temporarily while work is done to remove the vehicle. 

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony files for bankruptcy

    It comes less than a week after the symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season and days after leadership announced they needed to secure $2 million by Friday to avoid insolvency.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News