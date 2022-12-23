Truck driven through storefront during Guelph jewelry heist

Guelph police are looking for three people who allegedly drove a truck through the front of a west-end business then stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

Police say they were contacted by the owner of a store on Paisley Road near Imperial Road South around 4 a.m. Friday. Watching video surveillance, the owner could see a black pickup truck had crashed into the store with people inside.

Police say officers arrived within minutes to find the business extensively damaged, but the truck and the occupants were no longer on scene.

Thousands of dollar in jewelry were reported stolen.

Police say video surveillance shows three males exiting a black full-size pickup truck, believed to a Dodge Ram after the driver reversed into the front of the store.

The driver is described as a white male, 5’11”, with a heavy build and wearing a light grey hoodie, light green camouflage pants, navy blue balaclava, black and white shoes and black and orange gloves.

The second male is described as white, 5’10” with a slim build. He was wearing black jacket with yellow emblem on the chest, black track pants, grey running shoes, grey gloves and a black toque. The third was described as a white male in all black clothing.

Guelph police are asking anyone with information to call them at 519-824-1212, ext. 7509.