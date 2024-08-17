Trees down, damage reported after tornado in Ayr, Ont.
Tornado watches and warnings have ended across Ontario.
Environment Canada issued a warning for the Region of Waterloo Saturday morning. The warning became a watch through the afternoon, and later became a special weather statement warning of significant rainfall.
Shortly after the warning was issued, a funnel cloud was reported in North Dumfries.
A possible tornado was reported in the area of Ayr, Ont. August 17, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
Tornado near Ayr, Ont.
A tornado was spotted in Ayr, Ontario in the Greenfield Road and Northumberland Street area around 10:50 a.m. Saturday.
A team from Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project travelled to Ayr and confirmed a tornado touched down, but they are still trying to determine the storm’s class.
David Sills, Executive Director of the Northern Tornadoes Project said, “In this case, there was so much video evidence. You can see the clear funnel cloud with debris rotating around it. We know it's a tornado. Our job here now is to read it. So on the [Enhanced Fujita] scale 0 to 5. And how long? How wide. Characteristics of it.”
Sills said they are still assessing the damage, but said, “this is obviously a substantial tornado that went through.”
Several trees snapped in half and drivers were forced to carefully navigate the debris strewn roads.
Greenfield Road was impassable as a large tree lay across the road and hydro lines drooped toward the ground.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) confirmed the road was closed between Trussler Road and Northumberland Street due to the damaged hydro poles around 11:30 a.m.
A tree lays across Greenfield Road after a possible tornado was reported near Ayr, Ont. on August 17, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
Resident Mary Jean Page said the tornado blew through quickly, and she is grateful her home wasn’t wrecked. “We’ve seen tornadoes go down the river many times. They seem to like the course of the river. I don’t know why that is.”
WRPS Public Information Officer Constable Melissa Quarrie said the first calls started coming in shortly after an emergency alert was sent out at 10:43 a.m.
“At that point, we started to receive calls from the community concerned. And the first call that we received about dangerous conditions or damages was at the Home Hardware in North Dumfries Township.
Assessing the damage
The Home Hardware store at the corner of Greenfield Road and Northumberland Street sustained significant damage, with portions of the roof and walls torn off the building.
Lumber could be seen flung about the parking lot shortly after the storm passed through.
Part of the roof was torn off a Home Hardware location at the corner of Greenfield Road and Northumberland Street in North Dumfries after a potential tornado moved through the area on August 17, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)
Quarrie said despite the damage, everyone at the store was able to make it out unharmed.
“We’re really happy about that, as I’m sure are family, friends and co-workers. We did receive a call about the structure being damaged and the roof being partially torn off. The information that we have at this time is that there were two customers as well as employees in the store at the time. However they were all able to get out of the building safely.”
The North Dumfries Fire Department was called to the business due to the smell of natural gas.
Residents living nearby as still assessing the damage, with some homeowners telling CTV News Kitchener their trees were torn up by the roots.
A tree is seen torn up from its roots after a potential tornado passed through North Dumfries near Ayr, Ont. on August 17, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)
In a news release, the Township of North Dumfries said the township’s sports park, Cowan Park, was extensively damaged in the storm. The park and the North Dumfries Community Complex will be closed for the remainder of the weekend.
The township went on to say wellness checks are being performed at high impact properties, and as of 2 p.m. Saturday, no injuries had been reported.
WRPS said it has received reports of a train derailment in the area with several rail cars flipped over. They said there are no reports of hazardous material spills and railway employees were managing the clean up.
Broken trees are seen in the Greenfield Road area after a possible tornado was reported near Ayr, Ont. on August 17, 2024 (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
Dangerous behaviour
WRPS said the tornado was not the only potentially dangerous situation residents in the area were contending with.
“We did, through our partners at the OPP, hear reports of dangerous driving behaviours happening on the 401 during that time in North Dumfries,” Quarrie said. “We don’t have any specific information about that, but we do encourage members of the public if they are driving and a tornado is imminent, you’re encouraged to stop your vehicle and get out and go to a place of low lying area, like a ditch, to be as safe as possible.
A piece of debris sits at the side of the road and several damaged trucks are seen in the background after a tornado touched down near Ayr, Ontario on August 17, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
Cleaning up and finding support
Cleanup has begun for many people living in the area.
Approximately 2,500 customer lost power shortly after the tornado moved through and crews from GrandBridge Energy are working on restoring power to approximately 200 people still in the dark.
According to the township, the power is out for people in the Greenfield Road West area between Trussler Road and Northumberland Street and the along the Northumberland Street corridor near the Greenfield Road intersection. They said power restoration could take some time.
They are also asking drivers to avoid the Greenfield Road area while the cleanup continues. Traffic congestion along Northumberland Street between Alps Road and the east leg of Greenfield Road has been hindering emergency crews as they try to complete tasks.
Meanwhile, some people are turning to the community to find support after their frightening ordeal.
The township said a grocery store, Ayr Foodland, donated bottled water to crews working on cleaning up the damage and to Greenfield Road residents who were impacted by the storm and use a well system.
Resident Geoff Wheeler said he and his family ran into the basement when they received the emergency alert. Now that the danger has passed, he is focused on rebuilding.
“We all stick together during this. I think we all have a good community, good neighbours. We’ll help each other out for the next little while.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I need justice': Community rallies around 28-year-old father killed by police
Chants of "no justice, no peace" were heard in downtown Edmonton on Saturday at a rally in honour of a man shot and killed by an Edmonton police officer.
Italy imposes beach rules and selfie stop lights as tourist numbers hit peak levels
Such huge numbers of tourists are expected to descend on Italy’s popular destinations around a major holiday, that special measures are being put in place to keep them in check.
'Banksy woz ere.' London Zoo is the latest to remove street artist's animal mural for protection
The gorilla and other animals that appeared to have escaped from the London Zoo in Banksy's most recent work have been taken into safekeeping.
Harris and Trump offer worlds-apart contrasts on top issues in presidential race
On nearly every issue, the choices — if the winner gets his or her way — are sharply defined.
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week.
Extreme heat at Colorado airshow sickens about 100 people with 10 hospitalized, officials say
Extreme heat at a Colorado airshow caused about 100 people to seek emergency treatment and sent 10 people to area hospitals on Saturday, officials said.
Quadruplets among Gaza's dead as Blinken travels to the region to try to seal a ceasefire deal
Israeli strikes across Gaza killed 28 people overnight and into Sunday, including young quadruplets, local health officials said, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed to the region to try to seal a cease-fire deal after months of negotiations.
More than 400 homes evacuated in Northern Ireland to remove Second World War bomb
Police in Northern Ireland ordered the evacuation of more than 400 homes to remove what is suspected to be a World War II-era bomb.
Iconic Babe Ruth jersey could sell for record-breaking US$30 million
The jersey that legendary New York Yankees player Babe Ruth wore when he hit one of baseball's most famous home runs could sell for US$30 million this month — which would make it the most expensive game-worn jersey ever sold.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Multiple sent to hospital after collision involving London Transit bus, emergency officials say
Emergency crews are investigating after a London Transit bus carrying multiple passengers lost control on a rain-soaked Highbury Avenue.
-
One person injured in south London blaze
Firefighters were called to a three-storey complex across from White Oaks Mall around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.
-
Pups and people pack 'Pawlooza' despite threatening skies
One of Canada's largest dog festivals drew thousands of canines and their human companions near London.
Windsor
-
Belle River native and Florida Panther brings Stanley Cup home to celebrate with hometown fans
Sharing hockey's most prized possession with fans in his hometown, Florida Panthers defenseman and Belle River native Aaron Ekblad brought the Stanley Cup back to where his journey began.
-
Alleged theft of credit cards, cash, gift cards from multiple vehicles leads to dual arrest in LaSalle
A foot pursuit has led to the arrest of two men who LaSalle police say illegally entered vehicles and stole multiple items.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Barrie
-
Simcoe-Muskoka still under rainfall warning
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of the Simcoe-Muskoka region, including rainfall warnings for Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus.
-
SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
-
Dragon Boat Festival raises $100K, celebrates anniversary
Barrie's annual Dragon Boat Festival celebrated its 20th year on Saturday and raised more than $100,000 for local charities.
Northern Ontario
-
Increased military presence expected in northern, central Ontario
Increased military traffic can be expected on major highways in northern and central Ontario on Aug. 18 and again on Aug. 27.
-
Check your Lotto Max tickets: 4 Ontarians win $1 million
Four Ontarians are now $1 million richer this Saturday morning, so those who play the Lotto Max may want to check their tickets.
-
Economists expect July inflation data to set the stage for more rate cuts
Canada's inflation rate likely took another dip last month, according to economists who expect the Bank of Canada to continue cutting interest rates throughout the fall.
Ottawa
-
Significant rainfall in the forecast for Ottawa this Sunday
Ottawa continues to be under a special weather statement this Sunday, as significant rainfall bringing additional 20 to 40 millimetres of rain is in the forecast, according to Environment Canada.
-
OCDSB trustee wants school board to skip Capital Pride parade over pro-Palestinian comments
An Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) trustee is asking eastern Ontario's largest school board to join a number of organizations and the city's mayor to withdraw their participation from next week's Capital Pride festival over pro-Palestinian comments made by its organizers.
-
Almonte General Hospital re-opens emergency department following overnight closure
The Emergency Department at Almonte General Hospital (AGH) has re-opened after it was closed Saturday at 7 p.m. due to a shortage of nursing staff, the hospital says.
Toronto
-
Heavy rain expected in the GTA Sunday as rough weather lingers for another day
Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the GTA again today after a summer storm dropped more than 100 mm of rain on some parts of the region yesterday.
-
Driver in single-vehicle crash on Highway 410 in Mississauga dies: OPP
The driver involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 410 in Mississauga yesterday has died, provincial police say.
-
Police appealing for witnesses after Richmond Hill crash injures 7 youths
York Regional Police say they are looking for witnesses after a Richmond Hill collision Saturday injured multiple young people, including two who suffered life-threatening injuries.
Montreal
-
Boil water advisory lifted for the east of Montreal, water main break repair continues
The boil water advisory was lifted for the boroughs east of the massive water main break on Saturday in addition to the municipality of Montreal East.
-
Environment Canada issues alert for heavy rain in Quebec on Sunday
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement on Saturday for 'significant rainfall amounts' from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.
-
Cities need permeable pavements for resiliency to flooding: experts
Researchers are developing more permeable pavements to allow water to flow through streets rather than run off the surface and end up in residential basements in an effort to make cities more resilient to flooding caused by climate change.
Atlantic
-
Miramichi becomes last New Brunswick municipality to allow Sunday Shopping
Sunday shopping restrictions in Miramichi, N.B. have been removed for the first time this weekend, making it the last New Brunswick municipality to lift operating hour limitations.
-
Police investigate attempted murder in Summerside, P.E.I.
Police in Summerside, P.E.I., say they are investigating after an attempted murder led to an emergency alert and shelter-in-place for residents.
-
N.S. Resettlement Society looking for new home, after Agricola Street storefront sold
The Nova Scotia Resettlement Society is racing against time to find a new home.
Winnipeg
-
Sounds of summer: Notable Manitobans weigh in on the ultimate summer playlist
CTV News Winnipeg gathered the best summer songs—from the past and present—by reaching out to notable Manitobans, including Mayor Scott Gillingham, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, and singer Chantal Kreviazuk.
-
Northern Manitoba Nation declares state of emergency over community violence
O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation has declared a state of emergency following multiple stabbings and serious assaults, as well as "alcohol-related" activities.
-
Memorial service honours Manitoba impaired driving victims
Community members gathered Saturday to remember those impacted by impaired driving in Manitoba, honouring their lives with a memorial service.
Calgary
-
Ron Barge, creator of iconic Calgary children's show 'Buck Shot', dies
Ron Barge, the creator of Buck Shot, has died.
-
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Trail
A woman in her 50s is dead following a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Deerfoot Trail.
-
Police identify suspect in assault on 12-year-old child
Calgary police issued a statement Saturday afternoon saying that they have identified and located the man they believe is responsible for an assault on a child in northeast Calgary.
Edmonton
-
'I need justice': Community rallies around 28-year-old father killed by police
Chants of "no justice, no peace" were heard in downtown Edmonton on Saturday at a rally in honour of a man shot and killed by an Edmonton police officer.
-
Jasper wildfire no longer out-of-control, now classified as 'being held'
Parks Canada says a wildfire that forced everyone to flee the Alberta town of Jasper and destroyed close to a third of its buildings is now listed as "being held."
-
Ron Barge, creator of iconic Calgary children's show 'Buck Shot', dies
Ron Barge, the creator of Buck Shot, has died.
Vancouver
-
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into lamppost: Abbotsford police
A motorcyclist died after crashing into a lamppost in Abbotsford Saturday afternoon, according to local police.
-
Heavy rain, strong winds forecast for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island Saturday night
Thunderstorms, including “heavy downpours” and strong winds, are in the forecast for southwestern B.C. late Saturday evening.
-
More emergency room closures hit B.C. this weekend
As has frequently been the case this summer and for the last few years, the weekend began with emergency department closures at multiple hospitals around B.C.