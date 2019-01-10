

CTV Kitchener





A crash in Kitchener left a transport truck tipped on its side, disrupting traffic for several hours.

It happened at the intersection of Doon South Drive and Homer Watson Boulevard on Thursday morning.

Police say a transport truck and another vehicle collided just before 8 a.m.

The transport truck tipped over, puncturing its fuel tank.

About 150 litres of diesel spilled onto the embankment.

None of the spillage made it into waterways, officials say.

No injuries were reported.

Emergency crews, including officials from Environment Canada, were on scene for the cleanup.

The southbound lanes of Homer Watson Boulevard were closed from Pioneer Drive to Highway 401.

Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, police said they expected the road to be closed for several hours still.