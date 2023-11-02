Tractor-trailer rollover closes Wellington County road

Ontario Provincial Police say Wellington Road 18 near Belwood Lake will be closed for most of the day Thursday after an overnight collision.

In a video posted to social media, OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said at around 3:30 a.m. a fully-loaded tractor-trailer drove off the road and rolled over.

“Luckily no one was injured in the collision, but it is expected to take most of the day to remove the contents of the trailer and clear the roadway,” Cunningham said.

The incident is under investigation by MTO inspectors and police.