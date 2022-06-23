Tractor-trailer driver charged after steel coils fall onto roadway near Guelph

Coils of steel impeded traffic along Highway 7 at Wellington Road 32 near Guelph on Thursday after coming loose from a tractor-trailer.

This resulted in equipment needing to be brought in to move the debris, further hampering traffic.

In a media release, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they responded to the traffic hazard around 1:30 p.m., with the initial assessment indicating a turning tractor-trailer lost two coils of steel.

The Wellington OPP Traffic Management Unit has charged a 45-year-old driver from Kingsville with an insecure load and failing to complete daily inspection reports contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

As a result of further investigation, a business from South Woodslee, Ontario, has been charged with permitting a person to drive a commercial motor vehicle not in accordance with regulation and operating with a load not secure as prescribed contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

A steel coil sits along Highway 7 after coming loose from a tractor-trailer.