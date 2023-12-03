Toy Mountain continues to grow with donations from Doon Toy Drive

With Christmas quickly approaching, Toy Mountain got a little taller Saturday thanks to the 7th annual Doon Toy Drive in Kitchener.

All collections were dropped off outside the Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre, with vehicles stopping beside the donation area to give toys earmarked for the Salvation Army.

The day included special guest appearances from the Kitchener Fire Department, Spider-Man and even Santa!

The Doon Toy Drive started as a Facebook group in 2017, collecting only 38 toys in its first year, but it has since grown exponentially.

The group collected 1,342 last year.

“There’s a lot of families that need it now more than they’ve ever needed it,” said event organizer Mukul Verma. “Please, please, please give! Even if it’s just one toy, two toys, whatever you can give.”

The Doon Toy Drive team will continue to collect toys up to Dec. 20.

All drop-off locations can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.