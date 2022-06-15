Township of Wellesley eyeing a four-day work week for administrative staff
The Township of Wellesley could see its administrative staff shift to a four-day work week starting next month.
A township committee approved a one-year pilot project that would allow employees who work 35 hours per week to condense those hours into four days rather than five.
The shortened work weeks would begin July 4th, if it’s approved by full council next Tuesday.
In order to make this work, the township’s office would open half an hour earlier, making the hours 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Instead of a full hour of lunch, staff would get half an hour. Employees would also work an extra 45 minutes before the office opens to the public, or after it closes. This means they’d work an additional hour and 45 minutes each day.
“This way we can offer longer office hours with no additional tax burden because the cost will stay the same,” said the township’s chief administrative officer, Rik Louwagie.
The plan is to have cohorts that would rotate every four weeks. It would help determine the additional day off each staff member has, so there isn’t a discrepancy in the number of people available based on the day of the week.
“Group A would work Monday to Thursday. Group B would work Tuesday to Friday. So we would always have five-day coverage of some description,” Louwagie added.
Louwagie said he saw Zorra Township try a similar pilot in 2020. It was a success and Zorra decided to make the four-day work week permanent.
Out of the 20 eligible employees in Wellesley, 18 are opting for the four-day model, suggesting the idea of a compressed week is a hit.
“You’re not being disrupted. You have a longer work day to do stuff instead of at 4:30 having to drop your pen and go,” said Kaitlyn Werth, executive assistant to the CAO.
Aside from better productivity, the hope is that this will improve the staff’s carbon footprint since they will be travelling into the office one day less each week. They’ll also have the option to work from home, from the office, or a hybrid model. A better work-life balance is another goal of the pilot project.
“I’m very excited to just have that extra day at home to get caught up on things that you always get stuck doing on the weekend, like the laundry and all that,” said Werth.
Staff are confident they’ll get the shift in shifts. That way, the countdown to a long weekend can happen every week.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These countries have opened their doors to unvaccinated tourists from Canada
The federal government will be lifting vaccinate mandates for air travel as of June 20, but not all destinations are accessible to unvaccinated tourists. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of some of the countries that have opened their doors to unvaccinated visitors from Canada.
Senior military officer who retired, went to Ukraine, now charged with sexual assault
Military police have charged retired lieutenant-general Trevor Cadieu with two counts of sexual assault, three months after the longtime army officer hung up his uniform and headed to Ukraine while still under criminal investigation.
Bank of Canada likely to mirror 0.75 per cent Fed hike next month: economists
The Federal Reserve raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its largest hike since 1994 - increases the odds of the Bank of Canada following suit next month, economists say.
Canada's health-care system is 'collapsing around us,' warns CMA president
The strain placed on Canada's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and now the top official of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that problems may actually get worse.
Review finds people of colour faced disproportionate levels of force by Toronto police
People of colour were 1.2 to 1.6 times more likely to face violence when interacting with Toronto police in 2020, and Black residents were more likely to have a police officer point a firearm at them when they appeared to be unarmed than white people, new data suggests.
Nearly half of women would quit their jobs if required to go back to office, survey finds
As workplaces shift back to in-person or hybrid models, a new survey suggests nearly half of Canadian women would quit their jobs if asked to return to the office full time.
WHO considering new name for monkeypox, director-general says
As monkeypox surpasses 1,600 confirmed cases worldwide, the World Health Organization says it is considering a name change for the virus after a group of virology experts called the current name 'discriminatory and stigmatizing' in a public report.
Scathing report highlights multiple failings that led to laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars in B.C.
A scathing report highlights the multi-level failings that led to money laundering becoming a pervasive problem in B.C.
MPs rush more than 100 amendments of streaming bill in a day, prompting secrecy claim
MPs have rushed through over 100 amendments to the online streaming bill to meet a deadline imposed by the government, prompting accusations of secrecy and legislative bungling.
London
-
Emergency crews tackle playground fire in south London
Emergency crews responded to a playground fire at Richard B. Harrison Park in south London Wednesday afternoon, which amassed an estimated $87,000 in damages.
-
These are the areas where Ontario housing prices could see the biggest drop
Ontario’s housing market has been red hot for years now, but that may soon change, and some areas could be hit harder than others.
-
Outdoor workers warned to stay cool in extreme heat
With much of southern Ontario under a heat alert, health officials are urging outdoor workers to take precautions.
Windsor
-
How to stay safe and cool as Windsor-Essex deals with extreme heat
To stay cool on this extremely hot day Lifetimes on Riverside Retirement Residence offered an icy cool option.
-
Can't find a family doctor? Consider a nurse practitioner instead, advises Windsor man
Six months after Lee Doucet moved from Toronto to Windsor, he was told his primary care physician would no longer be able to accept him as a patient — kickstarting the 38-year-old's search for a new general practitioner (GP).
-
'We're the Rodney Dangerfield of cities right now': Border city mayors demand respect from Ottawa
Mayors from border communities including Windsor, Sarnia and Niagara Falls are asking Ottawa to scrap the ArriveCan app for land border crossings.
Barrie
-
Barrie man upset truck was stolen as police confirm spike in vehicle thefts
Police say about 40 per cent more vehicles have been stolen this year compared to last year, averaging about a car theft a day in Barrie through the first six months of 2022.
-
'Dramatic' surge in gun sales across Simcoe County ahead of federal freeze
Many gun shops across Simcoe County report a boom in business since federal legislation was tabled last month to limit sales.
-
Stormy spring conditions create threat of severe weather
The spring conditions have Environment Canada urging caution as hot and humid air moves into the region, bringing the potential for severe weather and unpredictable storms.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury area woman frustrated by bear reporting process
A Sudbury area woman said it was 'quite a fiasco just to get police to come out,' after a bear and its three cubs were spotted high up in a park tree.
-
Sudbury police investigating spiked drink report
A Sudbury, Ont. woman is sounding the alarm after she said her drink was spiked at a downtown club over the weekend and now, police are investigating.
-
Concerns about seniors being financially and physically abused
On 'World Elder Abuse Awareness Day,' officials who help the most vulnerable in Timmins said the crime does not get reported often enough.
Ottawa
-
Meteorologists warn conditions ripe for 'likely tornado' in Ottawa on Thursday
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project warns weather conditions could provide the "significant ingredients" for a "likely tornado" in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday.
-
Vehicle crashes into Riverside South business
Emergency crews responded to the crash at a shopping plaza on Earl Armstrong Road at approximately 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Ottawa police officer, 28, killed in motorcycle crash
A 28-year-old Ottawa police officer who died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night served several years in the Canadian military and joined the police service less than two years ago.
Toronto
-
Driver of Porsche spotted near dumpster where Toronto girl was found dead not involved in investigation, police say
Toronto police say they have located the driver of a Porsche seen on video stopping in the area where a little girl was found dead in a dumpster last month but confirmed the person has no connection to the investigation.
-
Woman forced to sleep at kind stranger's home after Air Canada flight cancellation
A Canadian woman says she and her friend were forced to sleep at a kind stranger’s house after a nightmare experience with Air Canada that left her stranded in Toronto.
-
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces two additional sexual assault charges in Toronto
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard is facing new sexual assault charges in connection with Toronto incidents dating back decades.
Montreal
-
Under Bill 96, Quebec will issue all birth and death certificates only in French
Under language law Bill 96, the Quebec government will issue not only all marriage certificates in French, but birth and death certificates, too. This promises to create headaches for people hoping to use these documents in many countries that require certified translations, including the U.K. and U.S.
-
Montreal woman raising concerns about hotel accessibility after 'devastating' experience at downtown hotel
A Montreal woman is speaking out after she says her convocation was nearly ruined because of the lack of accessibility at a downtown hotel.
-
Mental health-related ER visits among children surged at Montreal hospital during pandemic
The number of children visiting the Ste-Justine hospital emergency room (ER) for mental health reasons jumped significantly during the first few waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, new research reveals.
Atlantic
-
Air Canada apologizes to Cape Breton woman after cancelled flight keeps her from dying father
A Cape Breton woman received an apology from Air Canada after a cancelled flight forced her from saying goodbye to her dying father in-person.
-
'We are doing everything possible': Long waits and overcrowding impacting IWK's emergency department
A recent surge of patients at Halifax's IWK Health Centre is leading to long wait times and overcrowding in its emergency department.
-
Some Maritimers previously diagnosed with COVID-19 continue to feel the long-term effects
When Tanaeya Taylor caught a severe case of COVID-19 in March 2020, she never thought she would still be feeling its effects.
Winnipeg
-
Human remains located in Brady landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says human remains have been discovered at the Brady landfill, where they had been searching as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Residents push back over proposed luxury apartment on Shaftesbury
Signs scatter the sprawling front yards of the homes along Shaftesbury Boulevard. 'Single family houses only' and 'No apartment blocks' are among the messages aimed at passersby – an effort by a group of area residents to stop a proposed luxury apartment complex from going up across the street.
-
'We're just trying to control it': Manitoba community rushing to protect homes from surging floodwaters
A southern Manitoba municipality is trying to control raging flood waters after a neighbouring community was hit with over 100 millimetres (mm) of rain in 24 hours.
Calgary
-
Pandemic 'not over for everyone': Alberta's weekly fatality statistics remains high
As a Calgary family grieves for a loved one lost to COVID-19, Alberta continues to report a high number of weekly deaths, and public heath restrictions including isolation requirements are lifted.
-
Elbow River peaks, Bow River holding steady as rainfall tapers off in Calgary
Some areas within Calgary received upwards of 100 millimetres of rain in just 48 hours, but the forecast is improving and rainfall warnings are lifted.
-
Consecutive days of damaging wind in Calgary keep city crews busy
Wind gusts of up to 75 km/h in parts of Calgary are once again keeping city crews and arborists busy.
Edmonton
-
'He needed help, he was suicidal': Mother of slain girl testifies in David Moss trial
The mother of a seven-year-old girl killed in an Edmonton home told court on Wednesday she brought the killer to her home before the attack because she was worried he would take his own life.
-
'We are being heard': Harbin Gate, 97 Street bridge, park projects considered for Chinatown
As Edmonton city councillors continue to work on making Chinatown safer and cleaner in the wake of recent homicides, attention turned Wednesday to improving infrastructure in the area.
-
Trust 'gone' after police handling of accused Chinatown killer: victim's family
As Father's Day creeps closer, all Jolie Hoang can think of is the night her dad died in Edmonton's Chinatown four weeks ago.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver airport wait times 'continue to decrease,' feds say
Wait times at Vancouver International airport are declining and staffing levels for security screeners are back to their pre-pandemic levels, according to the federal government.
-
9 arrested after search of Surrey home finds drugs, cash, loaded gun
A search of a home in Surrey that found drugs, a loaded gun, illegal cigarettes and thousands in cash led to the arrest of nine people, police say.
-
Bear spray forces evacuation of East Vancouver high school
Two teenagers allegedly set off bear spray in an East Vancouver high school Wednesday morning, forcing about 2,000 students to flee the building.