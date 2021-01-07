KITCHENER -- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health’s top doctor announced Thursday that she had instructed school boards and private schools to extend online-only learning.

Before the holidays, the Ontario government announced that schools would stay closed beyond their normal holiday break, with students instead switching to distance learning after the holiday.

Elementary students in southern Ontario were supposed to return to class on Jan. 11, with secondary students due back in class on Jan. 25.

Now, WDG Public Health’s medical officer of health, Dr. Nicola Mercer, has asked schools in her area to extend online-only learning for all students until at least Jan. 24.

“The importance of in-class education on the overall health, well-being and development of our children remains the foundation of our education system,” said Dr. Mercer in a news release.

“However, with a significant rise in cases across our region and evidence of transmission among school-aged children, we must make this difficult decision to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep our region safe.”

Her decision comes as the Ontario government is set to announce whether students will return to in-person learning on Monday after new provincial data raised "significant concerns" about the spread of COVID-19 among school-aged children over the Christmas holidays.

Premier Doug Ford said the announcement will come from Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams. He’s scheduled to speak publicly via teleconference at 3 p.m.

For Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health’s area, the instructions will be evaluated on an ongoing basis to determine when schools can safely reopen.