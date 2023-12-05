KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Three-vehicle crash on Wilmot Township Road causes injuries

    Regional police on scene of a crash on Trussler Road in Wilmot Township on Dec. 4, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Regional police on scene of a crash on Trussler Road in Wilmot Township on Dec. 4, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    A three-vehicle crash in Wilmot Township has resulted in injuries for two drivers.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene on Trussler Road near Oxford Waterloo Road around 10:10 p.m. Monday.

    Waterloo regional police say a truck driver was heading north on Trussler when it crashed with two SUVs that were heading south.

    The driver of the truck and one of the SUVs were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The investigation is ongoing. Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News