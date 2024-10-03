KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Three vehicle collision in Wallenstein leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

    Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (Source: OPP/File Image) Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (Source: OPP/File Image)
    Share

    Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection of Line 86 and Listowel Road in Wallenstein after a serious three-vehicle collision.

    Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) put out a post on social media around 5 p.m. as they responded to the crash.

    They said one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    This is a developing story.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News