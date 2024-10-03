Three vehicle collision in Wallenstein leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection of Line 86 and Listowel Road in Wallenstein after a serious three-vehicle collision.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) put out a post on social media around 5 p.m. as they responded to the crash.
They said one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
