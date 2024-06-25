Three Toronto men arrested after attempted robbery at Fairview Park Mall

Waterloo regional police have arrested three men from Toronto after an attempted robbery at a Kitchener mall.

Officers were called to Fairview Park Mall on June 24 around 8:15 p.m. They were told three suspicious men had entered the building carrying duffel bags. Police said the trio went to two stores, found they were closed, and then left the mall.

As they tried to leave the building, officers and the canine team arrived and arrested two of the men. According to police, the third suspect tried to make a run for it, but was arrested a short distance away.

Police said they found sledgehammers inside the duffel bags.

Two 18-year-old men and a 24-year-old man, all from Toronto, were charged with two counts of attempted robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and disguise with intent.

No one was hurt during the incident.