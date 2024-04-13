KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Three suspects at large following knifepoint store robbery: WRPS

    A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015. A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
    Waterloo regional police are investigating a convenience store robbery they say involved three suspects with knives.

    Officers were called to the store in the area of Strasburg and Block Line Roads around 11:45 p.m. Friday.

    Police say three unknown males entered the store with knives, stole cash and items, and then ran away. No one was injured.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo regional police.

