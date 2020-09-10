KITCHENER -- Three people had to be rescued after their boat began sinking in the rough waters of Lake Erie on Wednesday evening.

The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police say they and other first responders reported to the lake near Port Maitland at around 5:10 p.m.

One of the people onboard had called in to report that their vessel was about 10 kilometres from shore and was taking on water. Their motor had also stopped working, and the waves near them were between four and five feet high.

All three people on the boat were wearing life jackets.

Officials say they stayed on the phone with the person until they went to get them. About an hour later, police found the boat and towed the people to shore.

All three people were assessed by paramedics, but none of them needed medical treatment.

Fog also presented a problem for another boat later that evening.

Police say they got a call just before 11 p.m. from another vessel that was trying to get in to Port Maitland but could not see due to the fog.

Rescue services were able to find the boat just before 1 a.m. and were able to tow it to shore.