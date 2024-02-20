Three people displaced after fire at Kitchener affordable housing complex

Kitchener Fire says three people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Kitchener over the weekend.

Fire officials said it happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on 25 Joseph St., a building owned and operated by the non-profit organization Kitchener Housing Inc.

The building is also where the historic Victoria Public School once was.

One female was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious but it is believed to have started in the bedroom.

The fire caused about $26,000 dollars in damage.

According to the City of Kitchener, who sponsors Kitchener Housing Inc., the unit requires fire restoration before the tenant can return.