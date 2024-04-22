Three people arrested for impaired driving in one weekend in Guelph

Guelph police say three drivers are facing impaired driving charges, following separate incidents over the weekend.

The first happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday. Police were called to a parking lot on Kortright Road West for a report a female who had been sleeping in a running vehicle for two hours.

Officers arrived and found the woman sleeping in the driver’s seat.

Police woke her up and noted a glass pipe under the driver’s seat.

Suspected cocaine and crack cocaine were found in the driver’s purse.

Police say the woman had trouble staying awake during the interaction with officers and was taken to the police station for a drug evaluation.

The 27-year-old Guelph woman is charged with impaired driving and two counts of possessing a controlled substance.

Then on Saturday, police responded to a crash at Victoria Road North and Eramosa Road around 5:30 p.m.

One of the drivers said he was rear-ended and believed the other driver was impaired.

Police spoke to the man and say he had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and other signs of impairment.

The 48-year-old St. Clements man was arrested and charged after testing confirmed he had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

On Sunday, shortly before 8 p.m., police were notified about a possible impaired driver leaving an address on Woolwich Street.

Police found the vehicle, did a traffic stop and while speaking to the man, noticed a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and that he had urinated himself.

The 48-year-old Guelph man has been charged with impaired driving and driving while suspended.

Police say each of the accused in these separate cases had their licences suspended for 90 days and vehicles impounded for seven.

They have all been released with upcoming court dates.