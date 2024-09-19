Three people arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl to Guelph’s vulnerable population

Two men and a woman are facing charges after police say they were trafficking illegal substances to Guelph’s vulnerable population downtown.

During the summer, Guelph police said they received information from several sources that three people were supplying drugs to people in that area.

On Wednesday, three search warrants were executed simultaneously on addresses on Willow Road and Waterloo Avenue.

Police said they found about $22,400 worth of drugs including 107 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of cocaine, 484 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 70 Hydromorphone pills.

Police said there was also about $7,500 in cash and two replica firearms.

The 42-year-old woman and the two men aged 40 and 32, each face charges of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking and possessing proceeds of crime.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of our citizens and will not allow the trafficking of these illegal substances to be normalized,” said Police Chief Gord Cobey in a news release. “We will be relentless in our efforts to hold accountable those who seek to profit from these dangerous drugs.”

Anyone with information about drug trafficking or other criminal activity is asked to contact police.