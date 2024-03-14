Three killed in head-on crash near Wingham

KITCHENER
    Video still of a fatal collision on Harriston Road at C Line Road near Wingham. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Video still of a fatal collision on Harriston Road at C Line Road near Wingham. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
    Three people were killed Thursday in a head-on collision just east of Wingham.

    Huron County OPP told CTV News a car and pickup truck collided on Harriston Road, just north of C Line Road, around 5:25 p.m.

    “Unfortunately, three people have died as a result of the collision,” Const. Craig Soldan said.

    He added that two people were found dead at the scene while the third was transported to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

    All three victims were from Huron County.

    Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash. Soldan said it was raining at the time but it’s not clear if it was a factor. OPP will also look into other potential causes, including a nearby curve in the road.

    “This is devastating news for the community and I just want to express how our thoughts are with the families at this time,” Soldan said.

    Harriston Road is expected to reopen around midnight.

    “Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or came up to the scene and perhaps did not stay for whatever reason, if they have any information for us, please contact the OPP,” Soldan added.

