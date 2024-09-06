Three arrested after attempted robbery in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested three people for an attempted robbery in Kitchener.
In a social media post, they said officers were called to Highland Road West and Fischer Hallman Road on Friday evening.
No further details were shared about the location of the attempted robbery, if a weapon was used or if anyone was hurt.
They also warned the public there would be a large police presence in the area for the investigation.
