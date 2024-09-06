KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Three arrested after attempted robbery in Kitchener

    A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Matt Harris/CTV Kitchener) A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Matt Harris/CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo Regional Police have arrested three people for an attempted robbery in Kitchener.

    In a social media post, they said officers were called to Highland Road West and Fischer Hallman Road on Friday evening.

    No further details were shared about the location of the attempted robbery, if a weapon was used or if anyone was hurt.

    They also warned the public there would be a large police presence in the area for the investigation.

