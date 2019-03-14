

CTV Kitchener





As many as 25,500 people north of Waterloo Region were without power Thursday.

In a large area around Hanover, Hydro One says that thousands of people experienced loss of power in the morning. Crews were able to restore that power by 2:15 p.m.

There was no word on the cause, but it’s unclear if weather was a factor: while rain did move through the area, there was no thunder or lightning present in the morning.

Winds only began to pick up in the afternoon, after the outages had already been reported.

According to Hydro One’s website, most of the power was expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m., with an affected area around Chesley expected to be restored by 5:15 p.m.

The restoration beat that deadline.

A spokesperson for the company said that, at one point, more than 25,000 people were without power, but most of those customers were back online before 10:30 a.m.

As of 2 p.m., there were no outages reported by Waterloo North Hydro, Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro or Energy+.