Thousands mark Remembrance Day across Waterloo region and Guelph

Crowds gathered across Waterloo region and Guelph Friday to pay their respects to those who have fought and died for Canada.

KITCHENER

In Kitchener, the morning started with a parade led by a handful of veterans, followed by local dignitaries, RCMP and Waterloo regional police officers.

The march made its way to the cenotaph on Duke Street where hundreds of people showed up to remember the fallen.

Local veteran, retired Colonel Patrick Dennis, said Friday was about showing respect for those who fought for our country. He's the third generation of his family to serve in the Canadian military.

"My grandfather served in the First World War and was severely wounded, and my father grew up in Riverside, Ont. and he served in the air force and he was wounded," Dennis, who served in the army from 1969 to 2006, told CTV News. "I have several cousins in the First World War who were killed in action and several cousins in the Second World War who were killed in action. My wife's mother's brother was killed in war. So coming out today is to honour their memory and the sacrifices they've made."

CAMBRIDGE

In Galt, hundreds gathered at the cenotaph at Queen's Square to pay tribute to those who dedicated their lives to their country.

The ceremony started with a march that ended at the cenotaph.

It was followed by prayers and the laying of wreaths.

Many in attendance on Friday had family members who served, some who paid the ultimate price.

"It’s important to remember all the time," Cambridge resident Richard Woodfield said.

Woodfield's nephew was killed in Afghanistan in 2005.

"His name's on the list over there. We place a wreath every year and make sure we remember."

Another Cambridge resident, Carolyn Parker, said her parents met while they were both serving in the Second World War in Britain.

"It means a great deal to me," she said.

For Cambridge resident Cathy Nie, Friday's ceremony also had a personal connection.

"This will be the first Remembrance Day since my father passed away," Nie said. "He was 96. He served during the Second World War in the navy."

GUELPH

In Guelph, ceremonies began around 9 a.m. with a march to the Sleeman Centre where a full ceremony was held inside for the first time since 2019.

Branch 234 poppy chair David Thompson said it's an important opportunity to educate the younger generation about the sacrifices made and the lives lost.

"They are our future. The future of our country, but they also are the future of our legion," Thompson said. "We want them to become very aware of remembrance, to see it as a chance to take a stand and say that ‘we're here to support our veterans and remember them.’”

This year marks a number of milestones for the Guelph Legion.

It's the 90th anniversary of Branch 234's formation, the local pipe band's 100th anniversary and 150 years sine the birth of Guelph native Lt. John McCrae, the author of the poem 'In Flanders Fields.'

WATERLOO

In Waterloo, a large parade made its way down Regina Street ending at the cenotaph where a large crowd paid tribute.

The ceremony included music, the laying of wreaths and moments of silence and reflection.

WILMOT

In New Hamburg, a parade travelled through the downtown, culminating at the cenotaph on Huron Street where a service was held and wreaths were laid.

Remembrance Day is marked in New Hamburg, Nov. 11, 2022. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

In addition, a special tribute in Wilmot Township saw banners highlighting veterans and their stories hung throughout the township’s downtown areas.

In total, 75 are on display.

"I used to go to my father’s and watch it with him every time," David Perrott said at the ceremony in New Hamburg. "He was too young to serve in the Second World War, but he joined the reserves. Our family has always supported this service, we appreciate the great turnout. I’m happy so many people remembered.”

The banners in Wilmot Township will remain up for the month of November, before they are stored away until next year.

It's hoped more banners honouring veterans will be added each year. Families are invited to purchase one to remember someone in their life, or the legion will cover the cost for those who can't.