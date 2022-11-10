The legacy of John McCrae: Guelph remembers the ‘In Flanders Fields’ poet
John McCrae, who wrote ‘In Flanders Fields’, was born 150 years ago in Guelph.
The doctor and soldier penned the famous poem which has become one of the most recognizable symbols of Remembrance Day.
On November 30, 1872, McCrae was born in a small house in the suburbs of the city.
“He lived an incredible life, he was an incredible man,” said Tammy Adkin, the manager of museums and culture for the City of Guelph.
McCrae later embarked on a career in medicine.
“He actually was one of the best trained doctors of his time, as a pathologist,” said Adkin.
McCrae was also a man of faith and service. He was among the first wave of Canadians to sign up to go into battle after Britain declared war on Germany.
Lt.-Col. John McCrae is shown in this undated image. (National Archives of Canada)
McCrae wrote ‘In Flanders Fields’ during the second battle of Ypres, where he was serving as a doctor on the front lines.
After helping bury a friend, he penned his famous poem.
“It was written as a call to action,” explained Adkin.
The words – ‘In Flanders Fields, the poppies blow/Between the crosses, row on row…’ – could have easily gone unnoticed.
“It was published in December 1915 in Punch magazine as kind of a filler piece, on the back page lower corner,” said Adkin. “But people found it and it resonated.”
The poem was then used as both a recruitment tool and to sell victory loan bonds.
McCrae didn’t live to see the end of First World War having died of pneumonia in January 1918.
However he did know his poem resonated with people.
“Through letters to his mother we know he was aware that his words had impact, and he was quite pleased,” said Adkin.
The poem also helped inspire the adoption of the poppy, which is now seen as a symbol of Remembrance Day.
A statue of John McCrae sits outside the Guelph Civic Museum downtown. (Krista Sharpe/CTV Kitchener)
On Thursday, Grade 7 students spent the morning at the McCrae House which is now a national historic site.
The students reflected on McCrae’s words and the impact of war.
“One, so we don’t repeat it, and two, so we understand what happened,” said student Mikayla Sedlak.
The legacy of McCrae’s life was focused on making a difference.
“Through his medical career, through his military career, [he] was really committed to doing the right thing, to protecting people who needed protecting, to helping people who needed help,” explained Adkin.
The words McCrae left behind continue to inspire reflection every Remembrance Day and beyond.
