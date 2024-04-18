Thousands in cosmetics stolen from Guelph business
Guelph police is investigating after thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics were stolen from a business in the city’s north end.
Police were called Wednesday morning to a business near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue West.
A day earlier, two women went to the store and took products.
Both are described as being in their 30s with tanned skin.
Police say one had dark hair in a bun and was wearing a long black or dark grey coat or cardigan and black sneakers with white soles.
The second woman, who appeared to be acting as the look-out, is descried as having a heavy build, dark hair in a high bun and was wearing a grey sweater with a gold chain attached at the neckline, black pants and white sneakers.
The total value of the stolen products is $3,700.
BREAKING Health Canada to change sperm donor screening rules for men who have sex with men
Health Canada will change its longstanding policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned. The federal health agency has adopted a revised directive removing the ban on gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, effective May 8.
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer denied bail after being charged with killing Canadian couple
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer, one of two men charged in the killings of a Canadian couple in Dominica, has been denied bail.
LeBlanc says he plans to run in next election, under Trudeau's leadership
Cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc says he plans to run in the next election as a candidate under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership, amid questions about his rumoured interest in succeeding his longtime friend for the top job.
U.S. vetoes a widely supported UN resolution backing full membership for Palestine
The United States has vetoed a widely backed UN resolution that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for the state of Palestine.
Grandparent scam suspects had ties to Italian organized crime, police allege
A group of suspects that allegedly defrauded seniors across Ontario and other parts of Canada using a so-called emergency grandparent scam appear to have ties to 'Italian traditional organized crime,' according to an investigator involved in the OPP-led probe.
Sports columnist apologizes for 'oafish' comments directed at Caitlin Clark. The controversy isn’t over
A male columnist has apologized for a cringeworthy moment during former University of Iowa superstar and college basketball’s highest scorer Caitlin Clark’s first news conference as an Indiana Fever player.
Cat found on Toronto Pearson airport runway 3 days after going missing
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Trend Line Anger, pessimism towards federal government reach six-year high: Nanos survey
Most Canadians in March reported feeling angry or pessimistic towards the federal government than at any point in the last six years, according to a survey by Nanos Research.
B.C.'s short-term rental regulations include $10K daily penalties for Airbnb, other platforms
Short-term rental platforms that violate B.C.'s pending regulations can face administrative penalties of up to $10,000 per day, officials announced Thursday.
'Mistakes happen': Health minister says patients have recourse if charged inappropriately
The provincial government is advising there is recourse for those who believe they've been wrongfully billed for healthcare services.
Witness alleges years of severe abuse at the hands of parents
A jury heard some horrific evidence Thursday at the trial of a London, Ont. couple charged with physically and sexually abusing their children.
Mourning loss of affordable housing in London
Members of London Acorn chanted slogans and called for urgent action from all levels of government to prevent the loss of affordable housing units.
‘This is a gun-free event’: Detroit police chief unveils plans for NFL Draft weekend
Officials in Detroit say prepartions are well in hand as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come to the Motor City from April 25 to 27 for the NFL Draft.
WECHU warns of possible meningitis exposure
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is investigating a local case of meningitis in a youth in the community.
Parents and personal support worker charged in death of Windsor woman
Two parents and a personal support worker in Windsor have been charged in connection to the death of a 29-year-old woman. On April 19, 2022, police were called to a home in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane near Lauzon Parkway for an 'unresponsive female.'
ROAD CLOSURE
ROAD CLOSURE Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy 12 collision
One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a commercial vehicle on Highway 12 at Forest Avenue in Orillia early Thursday afternoon.
Innisfil human trafficking case suspects appear in court
Several men accused of trafficking women at an Innisfil residence before being arrested by South Simcoe police late last year appeared in court on Thursday.
Discreditable conduct Police Services Act hearing for Barrie police veteran
A Barrie police officer charged with discreditable conduct following an OPP investigation made a court appearance via teleconference on Thursday morning.
Private Northern Ont. college accused of taking tuition, but not offering courses
A private career college in North Bay is under intense scrutiny from students for taking tuition but not offering courses, and from former teachers who say they haven't been paid.
Text messages before fatal Sudbury arson show accused knew victims were home
The Crown rested its case Thursday in the trial of Liam Stinson, who is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with an arson in 2021 in Sudbury.
Box of dead puppies found at northern Ont. landfill site
WARNING: Please be aware that some details of this story are upsetting. An animal cruelty investigation is underway in northern Ontario after a box of dead puppies was found at a landfill site, police say.
1 dead following wrong-way crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's east end
The driver killed in a head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's east end was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when the vehicle collided with a second vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Barrhaven's mass killing suspect appears in court Thursday, here's what's new
The suspect accused of murdering six people at a home in Barrhaven made another brief court appearance Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa Tim Hortons customers express disappointment, anger at Roll up to Win boat snafu
Tim Hortons customers in Ottawa are joining the chorus of Canadians who are angry and disappointed with the coffee chain after prize emails erroneously claimed they won a boat and trailer valued at more than $68,000.
Doug Ford calls 14 cent overnight jump in gas prices in Ontario 'disgusting'
Gas prices jumped an average of 14 cents per litre overnight in the GTA, climbing to levels not seen in nearly two years as the switch from winter fuel to a more expensive summer blend pushes up the price at the pumps.
Quebec judge suspends parts of Bill 96 that apply to English school boards
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is celebrating what it calls a 'significant win' in court after a judge stayed parts of Quebec's language laws that apply to English school boards across the province.
Gas prices jump up past $1.90 across Quebec
Motorists are facing higher prices in many parts of Quebec as gas stations switch from winter to summer gasoline.
Nova Scotia premier says agreement reached with teachers union, strike averted
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says an agreement in principle has been reached on a new contract for public school teachers.
Teen charged in death of Tyson MacDonald has case set over to June
The case of the teen charged in the death of Tyson MacDonald in southeastern Prince Edward Island has once again been adjourned.
N.S. justice minister apologizes for domestic violence comments
Nova Scotia's opposition parties are calling for the justice minister to resign after he said domestic violence is not an "epidemic."
Winnipeg police make arrest in large-scale theft of Apple electronics
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a large-scale theft of Apple electronics, valued at nearly $2 million CAD.
'This program has saved lives': New report highlights success of Mobile Overdose Prevention Site during first year of operation
The Mobile Overdose Prevention Site operated by Sunshine House has been in operation since late 2022, and now a report is being released sharing the results of its first year.
Proposed Roblin boulevard development approved by committee
A long-gestating housing project in the city’s Charleswood neighbourhood cleared a hurdle at a city committee Wednesday.
Calgary man charged with manslaughter in death of toddler
Calgary police say Winston Campbell, 45, has been charged in the death of a two-year-old girl in 2022.
Calgary study suggests mental health disorders and homelessness closely linked
New research out of the University of Calgary shows an extremely prominent link between mental health disorders and people experiencing homelessness.
Medicine Hat doctor sanctioned by tribunal over inappropriate sexual contact with patient
A Medicine Hat family physician has been sanctioned by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta after being found guilty of sexual touching of a vulnerable patient.
City data shows spike in red light tickets for first quarter of 2024 versus 2023
More drivers ran red lights in the first quarter of 2024 than in the same period of 2023, city statistics show.
Alberta introducing legislation to stabilize electricity rates, educate customers about RRO
Alberta is introducing new legislation aimed at preventing spikes in electricity prices.
2 peacocks roaming Lloydminster after escaping breeder 12 days ago
Lloydminster residents are on the lookout for two peacocks named "Big Blue" and "No Toes."
Murderer and sex offender moving into Vancouver, police warn
Police have issued a public warning about a high-risk sex offender and convicted murderer who is moving into Vancouver.
B.C. Mountie's appeal of sex crime convictions dismissed
B.C.'s highest court has dismissed an appeal by an RCMP officer who was found guilty of sex crimes involving teen girls, upholding his conviction.
