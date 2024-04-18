Thousands in cosmetics stolen from Guelph business

Guelph police is investigating after thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics were stolen from a business in the city’s north end.

Police were called Wednesday morning to a business near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue West.

A day earlier, two women went to the store and took products.

Both are described as being in their 30s with tanned skin.

Police say one had dark hair in a bun and was wearing a long black or dark grey coat or cardigan and black sneakers with white soles.

The second woman, who appeared to be acting as the look-out, is descried as having a heavy build, dark hair in a high bun and was wearing a grey sweater with a gold chain attached at the neckline, black pants and white sneakers.

The total value of the stolen products is $3,700.