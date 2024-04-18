KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Thousands in cosmetics stolen from Guelph business

    A Guelph police cruiser is pictured on a street on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Guelph police cruiser is pictured on a street on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Guelph police is investigating after thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics were stolen from a business in the city’s north end.

    Police were called Wednesday morning to a business near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue West.

    A day earlier, two women went to the store and took products.

    Both are described as being in their 30s with tanned skin.

    Police say one had dark hair in a bun and was wearing a long black or dark grey coat or cardigan and black sneakers with white soles.

    The second woman, who appeared to be acting as the look-out, is descried as having a heavy build, dark hair in a high bun and was wearing a grey sweater with a gold chain attached at the neckline, black pants and white sneakers.

    The total value of the stolen products is $3,700.

