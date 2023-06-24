Thousands come to Kitchener for Jehovah's Witness Regional Convention

Over 4,000 people are congregating at the Aud throughout the weekend for the Jehovah's Witness Regional Convention.

The convention spans six weeks and brings over 28,000 members of The Watch Tower Group to Kitchener.

Organizers say the location of the yearly convention is carefully selected by the committee.

"They'll go to different cities, they'll visit them, they'll look at different things like the venues, the hotels, restaurants, facilities," said David Spalding, a spokesperson for Jehovah Witnesses in Ontario. "It's a number of things that all go into making that choice and here in Kitchener some of the stakeholders really came to the table."

Following a virtual three years, this year marks the first in-person event since the pandemic began.

"So when we come to a place like Kitchener, if we really feel welcomed, if we feel that this is a place where they really want us to be, often time we'll be back one year, two years, three years, as is the case with Kitchener," said Spalding.

The CEO of Explore Waterloo Region estimates that the conventions will inject $16 million into the economy.