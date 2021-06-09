Advertisement
This map shows patios opening in Uptown Waterloo this summer
Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021 4:06PM EDT
Construction at 24 Fir Whiskey Bar and Kitchen in uptown Waterloo is underway after the city approved the expansion of patios. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) (June 11, 2020)
KITCHENER -- The Uptown Waterloo BIA has released a map showing where to get a bite to eat on a patio this summer.
Outdoor dining can reopen as of Friday at 12:01 a.m. in Ontario.
The map shows locations of 49 patios, including information on what each restaurant plans to serve.
There is also a paw print beside some patios, indicating pets are welcome.
Parking and transit information is included on the map.
Uptown Waterloo's patio map (Source: Uptown Waterloo BIA)