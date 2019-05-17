

Dan Lauckner, CTV Kitchener





Looking for something fun to do this Victoria Day weekend? Check out some activities in the areas surrounding the region to get your fill of the long weekend.

WOODSTOCK

Celebrating an impressive 72 years, the Woodstock Victoria Day celebrations start early with a midway and food vendors on Thursday and continues through Monday.

The weekend features a rookie baseball tournament, radio-controlled flying exhibit, silent auctions and a parade on Monday.

Events are happening in and around the community complex.

https://www.cityofwoodstock.ca/en/live-and-play/victoria-day.aspx

NEW DUNDEE

Starting Sunday at 5pm at the community centre, enjoy live music, food, vendors, rides, a beer garden and fireworks at dusk. 1028 Queen St, New Dundee.



Monday beginning at 9am in the community park, shop the large community garage sale, enjoy food trucks, live bands, car show, and a parade at 1:30pm. 621-667 Main St, New Dundee.

https://www.newdundeefireworks.com/

CONESTOGO

Fireworks on Saturday May 18 with a rain date of May 20. Gates open at 7pm with activities for families. There’s an entrance fee of $5 per person and $15 per family.

Fireworks start at approximately 9:30pm. Hotdogs, chips and pop, juice or water for sale with proceeds going to the Conestogo Winterbourne Optimist Club.

Conestogo Community Park - 26 Evening Star Lane, Conestogo.

PRINCETON

Saturday May 18 (rain date May 19) starting at 6pm at the Princeton Ball Park. Enjoy food, music, bouncy castles and a reptile show with fireworks at dusk.

35 Main Street South, Princeton

HICKSON

Sunday May 19th fireworks at dusk (rain date May 20th) at the Hickson Park Ball Diamond. Limited accessible parking is available within the park grounds. All other parking is available beside the park on the side lots or on the street.

99 Loveys Street, Hickson

KITCHENER

Bring a chair or blanket to Victoria Park for a free one hour concert by the Kitchener Musical Society Band.

They’ll perform Monday at noon in the gazebo on Roos Island in Victoria Park.