Thieves try to steal two Toyota Tundra vehicles in Guelph

Guelph Police are looking for suspects after thieves reportedly tried to take two Toyota Tundra vehicles from the city’s south end.

A resident in the Kortright Road West and Rickson Avenue area woke up on Wednesday and discovered the rear passenger window of his 2023 Tundra had been smashed in and the wiring underneath the steering wheel had been ripped out.

The man checked video surveillance footage and saw a male inside his vehicle around 2:37 a.m. The man said the suspect ran to a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly a two-door BMW, and climbed into the passenger side. The vehicle drove off.

Guelph Police received another call from a resident in the Farley Drive and Pine Ridge Drive area on Thursday around 2 a.m.

She told police two male suspects had just broken into her husband’s 2024 Tundra. She said both suspects appeared to be white men in their mid-20s wearing black hoodies.

The resident told police the suspects took off after making eye contact with her. They were last seen leaving the area in a dark-coloured SUV driven by a third person.

The Tundra’s side window was smashed and the fuse box had been ripped out.

Right now, investigators are not sure if the two incident are connected.