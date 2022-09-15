'There will definitely be engagement': Steps being taken to implement Hockey Canada Action Plan in Waterloo-Wellington

Organized hockey’s governing bodies are beginning to put into place the commitments laid out in Hockey Canada’s ‘Action Plan to Improve Canada’s Game.' Announced this summer, the measures are aimed at addressing toxic behaviour in the sport following revelations of past sexual assault allegations against players.

On Saturday, the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF), which represents minor hockey associations in Waterloo-Wellington, took part in a meeting with Hockey Canada concerning the plan and what it will mean for grassroots hockey.

“Over the course of the next four to six weeks, there will definitely be engagement with the members on the ‘how’ and we’re going to engage with them to ultimately determine what has to occur at the local level,” said Phillip McKee, the executive director of the OHF, in an interview with CTV News.

McKee points to the OHF’s implementation of a required maltreatment reporting system last September for minor hockey leagues and plans to enhance it this coming season as steps taken to improve player safety. McKee notes many of the measures outlined in the action plan are expansions of the organization’s existing strategic plan, and so work has been underway on those priorities.

The discriminatory slur reporting mechanism ensures players can report maltreatment on the ice to an official, coach or other individual. An official who hears something of concern on the ice can also register it on the game sheet before it’s fed up to the member association for an investigation.

ACTION PLAN TO IMPROVE CANADA’S GAME

The action plan was released on July 25 to address “systemic issues” and “toxic behaviours,” following revelations of how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault allegations involving players of the World Junior men’s hockey team in 2018.

Some of the commitments include:

Implementing a comprehensive tracking and reporting system for all complaints of maltreatment, abuse or harassment. The results will be published publicly annually to hold Hockey Canada accountable.

Increasing and enhancing training for players, coaches, employees and volunteers to include additional focus on masculinity, consent and toxic behaviours, and to drive a culture in hockey that encourages all participants to speak up.

Implementing enhanced character screening for all high-performance players.

Hockey Canada President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Smith, second from right, appears as a witness alongside fellow witnesses at the standing committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 27, 2002, looking into how Hockey Canada handled allegations of sexual assault and a subsequent lawsuit. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

“There’s a culture within the sport of hockey,” said McKee. “Lots of good things in the culture and the sport of hockey and there’s some bad things that do happen in every aspect of culture. The focus is, ‘How do we get better? How do we improve the game, improve the experience for the player and make sure players have the opportunity to be in a safe and fun environment … and parents feel comfortable putting their kids in the game?’”

Several minor hockey associations in Waterloo-Wellington deferred comment to the OHF but, in an email to CTV News, president of the Guelph Minor Hockey Association Chris Ste-Croix said the organization is awaiting specific instructions to move forward on the commitments.

“Depending on the outcome of the constantly evolving Hockey Canada situation we will not hesitate to initiate other programs/policies that will make our association safe for everyone,” said Ste-Croix.

“We are creating a complaint and conflict resolution program that will encourage people to come forward with any complaints or concerns without fear.”

PLAYER TRAINING

Hockey organizations have turned to the Sexual Support Centre of Waterloo Region for help providing training programs concerning rape, sexual assault and masculinity.

The project facilitator for the Male Allies program at the centre, Jacob Pries, said he’s had multiple conversations with Hockey Canada concerning how to best implement the educational components.

“I think a lot of organizations really understand that there’s a need for this and especially right now,” Pries told CTV News.

The centre already manages sessions of the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) ‘Onside’ program, meant to increase “understanding and awareness of the player’s responsibility to demonstrate respect for women through their actions and words.”

Pries said the training consists of a single two-hour session and stresses more consistent seminars throughout the season will be required if Hockey Canada’s plan to create cultural change within the game is to be achieved.

“It’s not enough to have the coaches come in and do a talk about these things, you need to have people who understand how to unpack all of the different aspects over a length of time,” said Pries. “We find that they have a lot of questions and that often when we have a session, with guys in particular, they aren’t ready to be done talking about it.”

Programming from the centre reaches people in grades four, five and six – in line with Ontario’s sex-ed curriculum. Pries said it can help begin to create awareness as it relates to bodily autonomy, healthy interactions and relationships.

“The conversation is very different at that age,” said Pries. “It’s about how you can be a good friend to somebody. It’s more framed around bullying because there are some similarities between bullying and sexual assault.”

It’s programming McKee hasn’t ruled out for grassroots hockey.

“We want to make sure our participants, young boys and girls, have an amazing experience on the ice and minor hockey associations have the tools and capabilities to deliver a great on-ice experience,” said McKee.

McKee added educational programming is under review but points to programming already-available to minor hockey organizations, including a gender-identity expression course which he feels falls under the new action plan’s aim.

REGISTRATION FEES

Hockey Canada came under criticism when it was revealed a fund financed by player fees was used for uninsured payments including, but not limited to, sexual assault complaints.

McKee said a $3 fee is collected as part of local registration fees for Hockey Canada but a stay has been requested by the OHF. McKee said they’ve yet to receive a response.

Much of the registration fee go toward ice time rental, while insurance costs also account for about $21. The OHF collects a $4.55 administration fee on top of fees collected by minor hockey associations.

As part of Hockey Canada’s action plan, former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell is leading a governance review of the organization.