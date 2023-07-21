'The word has been spreading': Paris hair salon offers free hair styling to people donating hair for cancer patients

Donating one lock at a time for a good cause is the focus of one southwestern Ontario hair salon.

Free haircuts and styles are being offered at a Paris hair salon for those willing to donate 10 or more inches of their hair toward cancer patient wigs.

"I wanted to actually do something and this is what I am doing, this is what I am providing, this is my path," said the owner of Paris Road Haircuts, Susan Rigby-Williams.

Rigby-Williams plans to donate the hair to Chai Lifeline Canada.

"They actually accept hair that's been coloured and permed while Wigs for Kids doesn't. So, I thought that was amazing because these days, a lot of people colour their hair, perm their hair and mostly colour it," she said.

The idea has gained popularity in Brant County since Rigby-Williams first posted about it in April.

"I posted on ‘What's Happening in Brantford’, and so, it's been spreading, the word's been spreading."

This was Jennifer Bell’s first time donating hair, and says it has always been something she has wanted to do.

"Well, I just wanted to be able to bring joy and self-esteem, positivity to somebody's life when they might not have the most positivity in their life maybe one of their harder times," said Bell.

She hopes to inspire others to grow out their hair and donate.

"If you're thinking about doing it, do it…no time like the present, tomorrow is not promised, so let's do it - let's cut the hair today."

Chai Lifeline says they’re honoured the local salon chose to donate to their organization, saying it is moving to see communities – big and small – come together for a good cause.

"This is a shining example of what a salon can do,” said Executive Director of Chai Lifeline Canada, Mordechai Rothman. “Hey, maybe there's other salons that want to pick up on that, and I think that can be a really good example to continue to inspire others to give."

The organization has received around 1500 donations so far in 2023 from all over the world.

If you would like to donate your hair, you can find more informaiton by clikcing here.