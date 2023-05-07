The Hopper fire deemed suspicious: Cambridge Fire Department

The Cambridge Fire Department says the blaze that gutted a historic downtown Preston building Saturday night is believed to be suspicious.

Crews were called to the now-vacant venue – formerly home to The Hopper, a dance club and pub – around 8:30 p.m., Eric Yates, chief fire prevention officer with Cambridge Fire said Sunday.

The building at the corner of King Street and Lowther Street was built in the 1800s and is considered a landmark in Preston.

“It is deemed suspicious at this time so further investigation will be conducted to determine the origin and cause,” Yates said.

Yates said the fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. Crews from five stations battled the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

HOT SPOTS STILL BURNING

As of midday Sunday, firefighters continue to tackle hot spots and still haven’t been about to get inside the building.

“There are hot spots that are still burning. Because the structure is unsafe to enter, we attacked it from a defensive mode, so we still have some hot spots that are hard to get at to contain,” Yates said.

BUILDING WILL BE DEMOLISHED

Roads in the area remain closed and Yates expects them to remain at least partially shut down for the next several days as the building is torn down.

He said the fire department is currently working with an excavator company to plan for the progressive demolition of the structure.

EVACUEES ALLOWED TO RETURN HOME

Residents of a nearby apartment building were evacuated Saturday night because of the large volume of smoke from the fire and the direction of the wind. Those people have recently been cleared to return home, Yates said.

A full damage estimate isn’t available yet, but Yates said because of the building’s size, the damage will likely be well over $1 million.