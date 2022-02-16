The Grove offers mental health services for youth experiencing difficulties amid pandemic
The demand for youth mental health services has increased by 40 per cent in 2021, according to The Grove Wellington Guelph.
The Grove, a partnership with the local chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association, opened a new facility in August 2021 called the Hub. It is a safe space for youth to connect with friends and mental health support services.
Sixteen-year-old Jade Verge visits the site weekly. She said it has helped her through some tough times. Verge lost her father to suicide in 2016 and said she is still trying to process that pain.
“I’m still grieving. I still don’t know all the answers,” Verge said. “I didn’t even cry at the funeral. That’s how bad and traumatic it was, because it was very sudden.”
Jade Verge uses the services at The Grove weekly (Supplied)
Verge now lives with her aunt, Liz Granby, who admitted Verge hasn’t had a traditional upbringing, but said they do what they can to support her.
“She has bipolar I and also has borderline personality disorder and experiences anxiety,” said Granby.
Her family said the pandemic hasn’t helped Verge’s mental health.
“It’s just been quite lonely because sometimes I’m not allowed to go out because of the COVID numbers,” Verge said.
Granby said whenever she goes to the Hub, she often returns in a better spirits.
“There’s games, there’s a gym area and spots to just hang out and chill as Jade would say,” said Granby.
An area for activities at The Grove (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
The director at The Grove said parents and guardians play a crucial role in supporting their teens’ mental health and said the work starts at home with keeping an eye out for red flags.
“It's the change in behaviour you need to watch for, and always try to keep those lines in communications opened,” said Cyndy Moffat Forsyth.
The Grove said teenagers often crave a mix of independence and being social. In times of conflict between parents and teens, The Grove suggests a compromise.
“Work with your youth so you are giving them choice but you’re also respecting their independence and they’re respecting your comfort level,” said Moffat Forsyth.
Verge said another outlet that helped her during tough times has been creating art.
“I enjoy drawing. I express a lot of emotions through art,” said Verge.
At each site, youth will be given access to programs and services that provide guidance and support for the future. From education and career support to counselling and peer-to-peer programs, The Grove facilities will provide help and encouragement to every youth in the community.
The Grove has multiple resources available on its website, including:
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Conservatives not backing Emergencies Act, MPs to debate motion Thursday
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says the party won't be supporting a motion tabled by the federal government that would give them the powers to enforce the Emergencies Act.
Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa
Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, demonstrating for the removal of all COVID-19 mandates. Follow along with CTVNews.ca for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
Suspected convoy heading to Windsor thwarted by police
Windsor police say a suspected convoy attempting to reoccupy the Ambassador Bridge was thwarted by police before reaching the border crossing.
Using force to end protests is up to police, PM says, amid concerns over what’s next in Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says using force against protesters is not his call to make, as movement begins to be seen in the Ottawa streets where trucker convoy protesters have been encamped.
Interactive map shows environmental impact of Ottawa trucker protest
A tech company has created an interactive map that shows the environmental impacts of the ongoing trucker convoy protest in Ottawa.
Watch the heated exchanges in the House that got MPs scolded by the Speaker
Members of Parliament were reprimanded for using 'inflammatory' language during question period in the House of Commons on Wednesday, as tensions mount amid the ongoing trucker protests.
Ottawa police ramp up warnings to protesters as border blockades disperse
Ottawa police have now sent multiple warnings to protesters in the downtown core in a possible sign thatauthorities are getting ready to crack down on the 'Freedom Convoy.'
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police board hired new chief without competition: sources
The Ottawa police services board moved to hire former Waterloo police chief Matthew Torigian, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
Trend shows 'material increase' in PPC support: Nanos
Nanos Research numbers show a continuing rise in support for the People's Party of Canada -- a trend that began in the summer before the 2021 federal election.
London
-
COVID-19 numbers holding steady in MLHU coverage area
As of Wednesday, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting 71 inpatients with COVID-19, 16 of which are in the ICU.
-
2 people have died after a head-on crash near Hensall, Ont.
Huron OPP are investigating a serious collision near Hensall, Ont.
-
Suspected convoy heading to Windsor thwarted by police
Windsor police say a suspected convoy attempting to reoccupy the Ambassador Bridge was thwarted by police before reaching the border crossing.
Windsor
-
Windsor Regional Hospital to gradually resume non-urgent surgeries
With 4,194 people awaiting surgical dates at Windsor Regional Hospital, the hospital says it will now gradually resume non-emergency surgeries.
-
'Not a big difference': Travel testing changes fall short for border community
While some believe the federal government’s changes to COVID testing requirements for travellers are a step in the right direction, others say it’s not enough for those frequently crossing the border.
-
Majority of Huron Church Road still blocked, commuter and school buses impacted
The majority of Huron Church Road is still blocked to cross-town traffic which has led to bottlenecks and backups in the detour routes, leaving some students out in the cold waiting for their commute.
Barrie
-
No arrests in Barrie double shooting that sent two men to hospital
Two people are in hospital after a double shooting in a Barrie neighbourhood Tuesday night.
-
Driver charged with impaired after crashing in police headquarters parking lot
Police charged a man with being impaired after they say he crashed in the Barrie Police Services Headquarters parking lot while on his way to report an earlier collision.
-
SMDHU's top doctor: Ontario is lifting restrictions too soon
Simcoe Muskoka's top doctor said he thinks the province is lifting restrictions too soon.
Northern Ontario
-
Social media videos depicting disrespect of the Indigenous experience provokes outrage
Social media posts showing young adults dancing with an Every Child Matters flag are sparking a response from the Sagamok Anishnawbek community in northern Ontario.
-
Lasalle Blvd. in Sudbury reopens following fire
Lasalle Boulevard near Paquette Street has reopened, Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday evening.
-
Two fatal crashes in the north in less than 24 hours
Highway 11 is closed between Matheson and Cochrane after a second fatal crash in northeastern Ontario in less than 24 hours, police say.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police board hired new chief without competition: sources
The Ottawa police services board moved to hire former Waterloo police chief Matthew Torigian, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
-
'Focused on getting this job done': Ottawa police prepared to end convoy occupation
Ottawa police are giving their strongest indication yet that they're prepared to remove demonstrators with the "Freedom Convoy" protest that has become a 20-day occupation of downtown Ottawa.
-
Children's Aid Society urges Ottawa convoy protesters to make arrangements for kids' care
The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa is warning parents who have brought children to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation downtown to ensure their kids can be cared for in case they're arrested.
Toronto
-
Queen's Park staffer out of a job after $100 donation to Ottawa blockade, others under scrutiny
The director of communications in the Ontario ministry responsible for enforcing the law is out of a job after she was tied to a $100 donation supporting the convoy blockading Ottawa streets.
-
'A bright smile': Community mourns Grade 12 student fatally shot inside Toronto high school
In the wake of tragedy, a grieving Toronto high school remembers Jahiem Robinson, a Grade 12 student who was fatally shot earlier this week, as a lover of learning who projected positivity.
-
Remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick found in Oshawa; convicted killer led police to remains
Durham police say they have recovered the remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick in Oshawa – a victim of convicted murderer Adam Strong.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area teen charged with second-degree murder following stabbing death of Lucas Gaudet
Lucas Gaudet, 16, was stabbed during a confrontation near St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire last week and died two days later in hospital.
-
Quebec withdrawing vaccine passport for seniors' homes in March, loosening other public health measures
Quebec is removing the requirement to show a vaccine passport in seniors’ homes in March and loosening other public health restrictions in long-term care homes later this month as the COVID-19 situation improves in the province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy rain, then heavy snow: Montreal braces for one-two punch
Montreal motorists and pedestrians should expect tricky travel for the end of the week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued widespread warnings for snow, rain, and freezing rain.
Atlantic
-
'We have been let down': Mass Casualty Commission facing intense criticism from families affected by N.S. shooting
The family of a retired firefighter and navy veteran killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting has come out with its own intense criticism of the inquiry appointed to examine the tragedy.
-
Search suspended for sunken Spanish fishing vessel off coast of Newfoundland
After a 36-hour search of the frigid North Atlantic waters, the Joint and Rescue Co-ordination Centre and the Canadian Armed Forces have suspended their search for the missing crew members who were onboard the sunken Spanish fishing vessel.
-
N.B. politicians speak out against racist symbols seen during Fredericton protest
Fredericton's mayor has apologized for comments that she says minimized the harm caused by a weekend protest against vaccine mandates that included antisemitic and white supremacist symbols.
Winnipeg
-
Hospitalization numbers remain unchanged in Manitoba; six deaths reported Wednesday
Manitoba’s current hospitalization numbers remain unchanged on Wednesday, as the province reports six deaths, including a person in their 20s.
-
Emerson, Man. border blockade comes to an end
Those blocking the Emerson border crossing moved out Wednesday afternoon after the RCMP said it reached a resolution with the protesters.
-
Rapid antigen tests now available for Manitobans at provincial testing sites
Asymptomatic Manitobans are now able to pick up rapid antigen tests at provincial COVID-19 testing sites.
Calgary
-
Calgary homeowner 'shocked' by utility bill of more than $1,200
While there are multiple reasons for rising home energy bills, some Albertans say there are many other increasing expenses that are straining and 'shocking' households.
-
'Remember your oaths': Alberta MLA accused of encouraging police, soldiers to disobey orders
An outspoken MLA from rural Alberta was under fire Wednesday for encouraging police officers and soldiers to "remember your oaths" when receiving orders related to the Emergencies Act.
-
Child, 2 adults hit by truck rolling down hill in northeast Calgary
A toddler was among those rushed to hospital on Wednesday after a truck and flatbed trailer rolled down a hill in northeast Calgary, hitting several vehicles and three pedestrians.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 14 deaths as hospitalizations continue to trend downward
Alberta’s COVID-19 death count grew by 14 on Wednesday, including that of a person in their 20s from the South Zone, while the number of patients in hospital continued to gradually trend downward, according to Wednesday’s data update.
-
Edmonton police chief does not 'support or condone' officers who joined 'Freedom Convoy' rally
The actions of two officers who joined a "Freedom Convoy" rally in southern Alberta last weekend were slammed by Edmonton's police chief Wednesday, amid calls to fire them both.
-
'Remember your oaths': Alberta MLA accused of encouraging police, soldiers to disobey orders
An outspoken MLA from rural Alberta was under fire Wednesday for encouraging police officers and soldiers to "remember your oaths" when receiving orders related to the Emergencies Act.
Vancouver
-
Snowmobilers from Alberta fined for riding in protected caribou habitat in B.C.
A pair of snowmobilers from Alberta have been fined more than $1,600, combined, for riding in an area near Revelstoke, B.C., designated for the protection of mountain caribou.
-
Climate change made B.C. floods at least twice as likely, Environment Canada study suggests
Catastrophic floods that swamped much of southern British Columbia last fall were at least twice as likely because of climate change, suggests new research from Environment Canada.
-
Victim of fatal Abbotsford stabbing identified, IHIT seeks witnesses
Homicide investigators have released the identity of the man stabbed to death in an Abbotsford park earlier this week.