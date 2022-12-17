'The best part is raising awareness': 9-year-old Stratford boy raises money for Juvenile Arthritis

A little boy from Stratford is giving new meaning to the saying "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade."

A passion project for making lemonade helped Jake Shiell squeeze the most out of life.

“On a daily basis, I just made lemonade, and that’s what I did for the day because I had nothing else to do,” said Shiell .

He first started up his lemonade stands at age five. Now the nine-year-old's hobby has taken on a new significance.

“It was all when I got my arthritis. Since they helped me, I wanted to help them back,” he said.

It all began as difficulty walking, which quickly progressed to pain in his right ankle, knee, wrist and elbow. In autumn of 2021, Shiell was diagnosed with Systemic Idiopathic Juvenile Arthritis.

“It was definitely a whirlwind by far…going from a completely healthy child to a child that could barely walk, couldn’t straighten his arm, couldn’t get dressed by himself at just about eight years old,” said mom Krista Shiell.

May was the first time he held a lemonade stand to raise funds for Cassie and Friends, an organization that supports families with kids living with Juvenile Arthritis and other Rheumatic diseases.

“It all goes towards helping families by having specific equipment, supports, education and awareness through the hospitals,” said Shiell.

Word of Shiell’s efforts soon spread around town with the Stratford Agricultural Society inviting him to run a charity table at its market on Saturday.

“We were super excited to be able to have him come and just be a part of this and be able to support something that is so, you know, vital to young people,” said Office Administrator Susan McGonigle.

Shiell is now in medical remission, and his last biologic medication injection will be on Jan. 7. Jake’s mom says he’s been a trooper during each and every one of his treatments.

“We are just so proud of him,” said Shiell. “He takes everything, he is so brave and so strong and being able to share his story with other kids.”

There is still a chance for Shiell's arthritis to flare up again, but he says that isn’t stopping him from helping others who are also living with the condition.

“No matter what stage you are in, just keep going,” he said. “It will eventually get better.”

So far, he has raised over $4,000, more than doubling his original goal of $2,000.

To learn more about his’s story visit the Cassie and Friends website.