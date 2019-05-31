

Wildfires continue to burn in communities across the country, and the smoke has spread all the way to the region.

You may have noticed a slight haze in the sky at the end of May. While it’s effect locally is minimal compared to the areas on fire, it's the result of those fires burning hundreds or thousands of kilometres away. You can see how far the smoke has spread online.

Several CTV Kitchener viewers sent in photos showing the haze and fiery red sun on Thursday and Friday.



A photo from Karen Allen in Listowel.

A northern Ontario First Nation was attempting to evacuate hundreds of residents Thursday due to smoke from a nearby wildfire.

Pikangikum First Nation, a remote fly-in reserve 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., has declared a state of emergency, according to provincial and Indigenous officials.

A spokeswoman for the province's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said crews are battling a 400-hectare blaze east of the community.



Satellite imagery shows the fires burning in Alberta. Source: nasa.gov

The images from NASA Worldview show plumes of smoke stretching almost the entire length of Alberta and spreading across the border into Saskatchewan.

The images show the vast range of the fires. The largest blaze, which is raging near High Level, Alta., spread to over 2,300 square kilometres on Thursday, growing more than 800 square kilometres from the day before.

That fire is now more than three times the size of Edmonton. About 10,000 people have been forced from their homes, provincial officials confirmed. About half of the displaced residents are from High Level.

The wildfires in AB are so out of control, the massive cloud smoke has now drifted over 5 CAN provinces and 10 U-S states. I'm sure many people are having a hard time breathing today. #absmoke #ABwildfire #airquality

Web copy here: https://t.co/zliLYsgPIO pic.twitter.com/fWWA14u6QH — Kathy Le (@CTVKathyLe) May 31, 2019

Fire officials say hot and dry conditions, combined with wind, will make the managing the fire difficult over the next two weeks.

The wildfires prompted a special-air statement for Edmonton, hundreds of kilometres south of the flames. Environment Canada warned residents that they may experience headaches, coughing, throat irritation or shortness of breath.

A separate fire near Slave Lake, Alta. triggered an eight-hour evacuation alert on Thursday. The town’s mayor said the flames were about 30 kilometres from town, but officials wanted residents to be ready in case they needed to suddenly leave.

The province has seen more than 500 wildfires since March 1, officials said.

With files from Gram Slaughter, CTVNews.ca, The Canadian Press and Adam Burns, The Canadian Press



A photo from April in Goderich.